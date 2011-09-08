* Latam stocks mixed, Bernanke speech dampens mood

* Brazil's Bovespa rallies in a catch-up after holiday

* Bovespa up 1.8 pct, Mexico stocks down 1.33 pct

By Rachel Uranga

MEXICO CITY, Sept 8 Latin American stocks traded mixed on Thursday in a volatile market as investors awaited details on U.S. economic stimulus plans aimed at preventing the world's biggest economy from slipping into a recession.

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS rose 0.81 percent. Gains were driven mostly by Brazil's Bovespa as it caught up with the jump in the United States and Latin American markets on Wednesday, when Brazil was closed for a national holiday.

But other Latin American markets fell after U.S. Federal Chairman Ben Bernanke, in a keenly awaited speech, gave no indications of new stimulus measures.

Investors have been anxiously looking for signs from the Fed and President Barack Obama that they will take measures to jump-start the sluggish economy.

Obama is to address Congress Thursday evening and is expected to call for a jobs package worth more than $300 billion. Expectations have also grown that the Fed could take more action at its next policy meeting in late September.

"Things will remain volatile until then, when the markets will know whether the economy will get support," said Jorge Herrera, an analyst at brokerage Vector in Mexico City. "There's a lot of uncertainty right now, that's why the markets aren't trending in one direction."

Since a deep rout in early August, Latin American markets have bounced up and down, reflecting anxieties about another U.S. recession and worries about the euro zone's debt crisis.

Traders said Obama's proposed stimulus is unlikely to have any stark effect on the market on Friday after early details of the plan helped lift Mexican stocks on Wednesday and fed through to gains in Brazil when traders returned from holiday.

"The market is waiting for Obama, but it is a bit priced in," said Mauricio Cervantes, a trader at Multivalores.

Mexico's IPC stock index .MXX fell 1.33 percent to 34,712 points, as retailer Walmart de Mexico WALMEXV.MX lost 2.76 percent and telecommunications giant America Movil ( AMXL.MX ) fell 1.17 percent.

Shares in Brazil jumped sharply on Thursday as the central bank said last month's surprise interest rate cut was needed to combat a global slowdown and expressed confidence that national inflation would soon ease. [ID:nN1E78706G]

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index .BVSP jumped 1.8 percent. Steelmaker CSN ( CSNA3.SA ) rose 1.54 percent after local news media reported it made an unsolicited bid for the combined stake of two key shareholders in rival Usiminas ( USIM3.SA ). Its shares rose 7.99 percent. [ID:nN1E78709M]

Chile's blue-chip IPSA index .IPSA dropped 0.37 percent with industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN slipping 1.59 percent as stocks pulled back after making their biggest one-day jump in a month in the previous session. (Additional reporting by Alexandra Ulmer in Santiago; Editing by Andrew Hay and Dan Grebler)