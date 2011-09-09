* MSCI Latin America stock index down 1.84 percent

* Latin American bourses impacted by overseas influences

* Uphill battle for Obama jobs plan spurs investor caution

* ECB's Stark resignation raises the ante on debt crisis

By Daniel Bases

NEW YORK, Sept 9 Stocks in Latin America fell sharply in early trade on Friday, mimicking the negative tone in global equity markets after a member of the European Central Bank's Executive Board quit.

Investors were already in a cautious mood following U.S. President Barack Obama's plans for a $447 billion jobs plan, unveiled in a fiery speech before a joint session of the U.S. Congress on Thursday evening. He faces an uphill battle to win support from opposition Republican party members.

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS fell 1.84 percent.

"In Europe, stocks are down today, so you are going to have a risk off trade. The link (with Latin America) is more sentiment driven than fundamentally driven," said Jason Press, Latin American equity strategist at Citi in New York.

The ECB's Juergen Stark resigned, citing personal reasons. Reuters quoted euro zone sources a saying Stark quit in disagreement with the bank's policy of buying euro zone government bonds to combat the currency bloc's debt crisis.

Press said the question marks over Obama's ability to get Republicans on board with his proposals to attack a 9.1 percent unemployment rate given the particularly acrimonious partisanship is a major factor in the market downturn.

"You are getting fundamental improvement (in Latin America) but the equity market continues to perceive Latin American equities as a risky asset, and therefore when there is a risk-off trade (it) suffers disproportionately," said Press.

Latin America relies heavily on the U.S. economy and threats of a profound slump have weighed on the markets. Concerns over the the euro zone debt crisis have also kept the market in a volatile position.

In Brazil, the benchmark Bovespa stock index dropped 2.08 percent .BVSP, cutting back the gains made after the central bank's surprise 50 basis point interest cut late on Wednesday. For more on the rate cut, click on [ID:nN1E78015G].

"Things are down because the outlook abroad is terrible. The market got euphoric with the interest rate cut, but that cut was due to an awful foreign outlook, which persists," said Andre Perfeito, economist with Brazil's Gradual Corretora.

"There is some new disappointment after Obama's speech, which was more about politics than economics. Given the lack of a more sturdy economic scenario in the United States and Europe, the bourse will keep falling," he said.

Gol Linhas Aereas ( GOLL4.SA )( GOL.N ), Brazil's second biggest airline, has authorized a plan to buy back up to 10 percent of the company's preferred shares over the next twelve months through the use of call and put options for the stock. Shares traded up 0.74 percent to 12.19 reais.

Bucking the negative market trend in Brazil were shares of Magnesita ( MAGG3.SA ), which traded up 2.09 percent after Credit Suisse resumed coverage of the company with a "buy" rating and per share price target of 11 reais. The company produces refractory material used in the making of long and flat steel, as well as mining in operations of magnesite, dolomite and similar materials and similar minerals.

Mexico's IPC stock index .MXX dropped 1.1 percent.

Chile's blue-chip IPSA index .IPSA 1.03 percent. (Additional reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, Brad Haynes, Roberta Vilas Boas in Sao Paulo; Rachel Uranga in Mexico City, editing by W Simon )