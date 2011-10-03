* Shares fall on fears of a Greek default

* Mexico's Cemex plunges to lowest level in 12 years

* Brazil's Bovespa off 2.93 pct, Mexico's IPC off 1.1 pct (Recasts; updates through close, adds quotes)

By Rachel Uranga

MEXICO CITY, Oct 3 Latin American stocks fell on Monday as Greece's admission it would miss fiscal targets fanned fears the country would default on its debt, thereby dragging down the banking sector and slowing the global economy.

Mexico's IPC .MXX dropped 1.1 percent weighed down by Cemex, one of the world's largest cement makers, amid investor worries about its financial health. For details, see [ID:nN1E79217L]

Cemex ( CMXCPO.MX ) plunged 16.2 percent to its lowest point in 12 years, prompting shares to be temporarily halted in an effort to allow the company's bids and shares to catch up.

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS gave up 3.63 percent, continuing its downward slide after the index's worst quarter since the 2008 fall of Lehman Brothers.

"There is a growing fear that there is going to be a paralysis in the banking sector," said Rodolfo Campuzano, head of analysis at Mexico City brokerage Invex. "The worry is that there is going to be a credit crunch for everyone."

Fears a Greek default could hit European banks holding Greek debt and lead to a contagion in the banking sector, spooking holders of riskier stocks. [ID:nN1E7921T7]

The pessimism over Europe's sovereign debt crisis has hung over markets for months and gloomy news from Athens over the weekend that its deficit shot beyond the bailout package requirements further deepened concerns.

"It's the same things as ever, the problems in Europe," said Adriano Moreno, a strategist with Futura Investimentos.

"The feeling we're getting is that Europe is just kicking the can down the road. And each time they do that, the problem gets more expensive," he said.

Analysts said until euro zone leaders provide a clear way to stabilize European markets, shares could continue their downward tendency.

Even U.S. data that showed factory activity expanded at a faster pace than expected in September did not pull up markets, despite soothing some fears that the world's biggest economy might head back to recession. [ID:nN1E7920I2]

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP shed 2.93 percent to end at 50,791, slipping below support at 51,800.

The Bovespa may still see support at its year-low around 48,000, Moreno said, particularly as institutional investors in Brazil have been bargain hunting for stocks with long-term potential.

Commodities weakened on Monday with the Reuters-Jefferies commodities index .CRB giving up 0.59 percent as preferred shares of mining company Vale ( VALE5.SA ) lost 2.5 percent, while the company's common stock ( VALE3.SA ) slid 3.0 percent.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA fell for a fourth consecutive day, losing 3.21 percent to reach its lowest level since May 2010, with the banking sector taking the biggest hit.

Santander Chile STG.SN lost 6.43 percent and Banco de Chile CHI.SN fell 3.28 percent. (Reporting by Rachel Uranga)