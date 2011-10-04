* Possible Greek default spooks investors

* Hopes of U.S. stimulus, new EU plan help pare losses

* Brazil Bovespa down 0.2 pct; Mexico IPC down 0.5 pct (Recasts, adds comments, changes byline)

By Michael O'Boyle and Rachel Uranga

MEXICO CITY, Oct 3 Latin American stocks fell to a two-year low on Tuesday on worries of a Greek default, but equities pared losses on hopes of more U.S. economic stimulus and a media report of an EU plan to aid banks.

Sentiment was hurt by news that European finance ministers are considering making banks take bigger losses on Greek debt and have postponed a vital aid payment to Athens, deepening concerns of a default. [ID:nL5E7L419D]

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS lost 0.56 percent to mark its lowest close since September 2009.

"It looks pretty horrible out there," said Gerardo Roman from brokerage Actinver. "There is no change in the European situation and that is just dragging down everything."

Concerns about Europe's sovereign debt crisis have rattled stock markets around the world. A new financial crisis out of Europe could drag down global growth.

Investors doubt euro zone leaders will be able to stabilize the debt crisis, and they are dumping riskier assets across the board. Analysts say the slide could continue unless European policymakers come up with a solid plan.

"We are going to continue in a market with a downward trend," said Alejandro Creixell, a partner at brokerage Bulltick in Mexico City.

"We are waiting for more volatility in the next weeks because there is no clarity about how they are going to contain Europe and there is a lot of uncertainty and panic. And when there is panic, people sell first and ask questions later," Creixell said.

Stocks pared losses after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke told a U.S. congressional committee the central bank is prepared to act further to help the economy of the United States. [ID:nW1E7KM007]

A report by the Financial Times that European finance ministers agreed to prepare action to safeguard their banks helped the market bounce back late, analysts said.

Brazil's Bovespa stock index .BVSP fell 0.21 percent. Vale ( VALE5.SA ), the world's second largest mining company, lost 1.05 percent, and oil exploration and production firm OGX ( OGXP3.SA ) dropped 1.37 percent.

Mexico's IPC .MXX lost 0.51 percent. Miner Grupo Mexico ( GMEXICOB.MX ) shed 5.87 percent as prices for copper tumbled while shares in telecoms America Movil ( AMXL.MX ) fell 1.06 percent.

Shares in cement maker Cemex ( CMXCPO.MX ) hit a 13-year intraday low, before bouncing back to close up 6.45 percent. Investors have concerns that Cemex may not be able to meet the obligations of a debt refinancing. [ID:nN1E7930I2]

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA continued a five-day fall to drop 4.19 percent and close at its lowest level in nearly two years.

Airline LAN LAN.SN shed 4.08 percent. The airline announced on Tuesday it appealed to Chile's top court some conditions imposed on its takeover of Brazilian airline TAM TAMM4.SA.

The move came after a smaller rival, PAL, launched its own appeal with the Supreme Court on Monday, seeking to block the planned takeover. For details, see [ID:nSAG003092]

Chilean retailer Falabella FAL.SN dropped 5.3 percent. (Additional reporting by Alexandra Ulmer in Santiago; Editing by Leslie Adler)