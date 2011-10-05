* Relative strength indexes suggest stocks oversold

* European ministers agree to safeguard banks

* Brazil Bovespa's up 0.06 pct; Mexico IPC up 0.8 pct

By Luciana Lopez

SAO PAULO, Oct 5 Latin American stocks traded higher on Wednesday as European finance ministers agreed to shore up euro zone banks against the spreading debt crisis and technical indicators suggested a short-lived bounce ahead.

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS rose 2.1 percent early after closing at a two-year low in the previous session.

The MSCI's relative strength index, a technical momentum indicator, has marked higher lows as the index dropped to lower lows in a signal that recent selloffs could be overdone.

Global risk aversion has made recent rallies brief, however, and stocks may only see a short bounce on bargain hunting before slipping again.

"Until we have some definition (in Europe), we're going to keep seeing volatility," said Joao Pedro Brugger, an analyst at Leme Investimentos.

European Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn told the Financial Times that finance ministers, who until now have rejected a concerted bank recapitalization, had a new sense of urgency. For details, see [ID:nL5E7L419D]

Markets have a negative bias as investors continued to be nervous about taking positions, Brugger added, noting that light volumes Wednesday and in other recent sessions underscored a lack of commitment.

If Brazil's Bovespa stock index .BVSP drops to the year-low around 48,000 points, he said, foreign investors could be buyers again, particularly since a weaker real BRBY has made Brazilian stocks cheaper in dollar terms.

The Bovespa edged up 0.06 percent Wednesday in choppy trading, a day after closing at its lowest in almost two months. The index has fallen through several key support levels since June, and the only nearby support for the Bovespa is below 48,000 points.

As with the MSCI, the Bovespa's relative strength index suggested stocks were oversold.

Shares of mining giant Vale ( VALE5.SA ), the world's largest producer of iron ore, gained 1 percent, with oil company OGX ( OGXP3.SA ) moving up 0.7 percent.

But state-controlled oil company Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ) was off 1.6 percent.

Chile's IPSA .IPSA jumped 3.8 percent after closing the previous session little changed near its lowest since January 2010.

The IPSA's relative strength index is also in oversold territory, but other, similar patches in the RSI this year have typically prompted only short-lived rallies before further selloffs.

Fertilizer, lithium and iodine producer SQM SQM_pb.SN surged 6.4 percent.

Mexico's IPC index .MXX added 0.8 percent, capping a three-session streak of gains.

Shares of Walmex WALMEXV.MX advanced 1.2 percent, leading gains. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)