* Hopes of EU bank aid plan support gains
* U.S. data eases fears of recession
* Brazil Bovespa's up 0.6 pct; Mexican stocks up 0.1 pct
By Rachel Uranga
MEXICO CITY, Oct 5 Latin American stocks rose
on Wednesday as European leaders stepped up efforts to contain
the region's debt crisis and better-than-expected U.S. data
lifted hopes the United States could avert a recession.
The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS rose
2.5 percent, climbing off a two-year low hit in the previous
session.
Markets have been dismayed that EU finance ministers had
been rejecting any concerted bank recapitalization, but
comments from officials in the last two days have shown a new
sense of urgency to back up financial institutions.
Analysts said officials still need to back their words with
a clear, bold plan to stem the recent global rout in riskier
assets.
"If we begin to see that there is a greater consensus in
the European Union to aid Greece...than we could see a
turnaround very quickly," said Roberto Galvan, an analyst at
brokerage Actinver in Mexico City.
Investors are concerned that Europe's debt crisis could
deepen, spur another financial crisis and drag down global
growth.
Also supporting sentiment, the U.S. jobs and services
sector showed modest growth, according to data released on
Wednesday, undercutting worries of a recession in the United
States, the world's biggest economy and a major trading partner
If Brazil's Bovespa stock index .BVSP drops to its year
low around 48,000 points, he said, foreign investors could be
buyers again, particularly because a weaker real BRBY has
made Brazilian stocks cheaper in dollar terms.
Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP added 0.65 percent, a day after
closing at its lowest level in almost two months.
Mining giant Vale (VALE5.SA), the world's largest producer
of iron ore, gained 2.25 percent. Fibria (FIBR3.SA), the
world's top pulp producer added 6.33 percent.
Chile's IPSA .IPSA ended 2.56 percent higher, coming back
from near two-year lows, lifted by shares in retail and
commodity-related stocks.
Industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN rose 3.54 percent,
and LAN Airlines LAN.SN gained 6.91 after slumping in recent
sessions.
Mexico's IPC index .MXX edged up 0.10 percent, capping a
three-session streak of gains.
Shares of conglomerate Alfa (ALFAA.MX) added 2.57 percent,
leading gains after five straight day of losses. Offsetting
gains, shares in telecoms America Movil (AMXL.MX) lost 1.87
percent.
