By Rachel Uranga

MEXICO CITY, Oct 5 Latin American stocks rose on Wednesday as European leaders stepped up efforts to contain the region's debt crisis and better-than-expected U.S. data lifted hopes the United States could avert a recession.

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS rose 2.5 percent, climbing off a two-year low hit in the previous session.

Markets have been dismayed that EU finance ministers had been rejecting any concerted bank recapitalization, but comments from officials in the last two days have shown a new sense of urgency to back up financial institutions. [ID:nL5E7L419D]

Analysts said officials still need to back their words with a clear, bold plan to stem the recent global rout in riskier assets.

"If we begin to see that there is a greater consensus in the European Union to aid Greece...than we could see a turnaround very quickly," said Roberto Galvan, an analyst at brokerage Actinver in Mexico City.

Investors are concerned that Europe's debt crisis could deepen, spur another financial crisis and drag down global growth.

Also supporting sentiment, the U.S. jobs and services sector showed modest growth, according to data released on Wednesday, undercutting worries of a recession in the United States, the world's biggest economy and a major trading partner with Latin America. [ID:nN1E79407S]

If Brazil's Bovespa stock index .BVSP drops to its year low around 48,000 points, he said, foreign investors could be buyers again, particularly because a weaker real BRBY has made Brazilian stocks cheaper in dollar terms.

Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP added 0.65 percent, a day after closing at its lowest level in almost two months.

Mining giant Vale ( VALE5.SA ), the world's largest producer of iron ore, gained 2.25 percent. Fibria ( FIBR3.SA ), the world's top pulp producer added 6.33 percent.

Chile's IPSA .IPSA ended 2.56 percent higher, coming back from near two-year lows, lifted by shares in retail and commodity-related stocks.

Industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN rose 3.54 percent, and LAN Airlines LAN.SN gained 6.91 after slumping in recent sessions.

Mexico's IPC index .MXX edged up 0.10 percent, capping a three-session streak of gains.