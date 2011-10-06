* ECB to provide banks liquidity to fight credit crunch

* Bank of England undertakes fresh quantitative easing

* Brazil Bovespa up 2.97 pct; Mexico IPC up 1.15 pct

By Luciana Lopez

SAO PAULO, Oct 6 Latin American stocks followed global equities higher on Thursday as European monetary authorities acted to boost liquidity and prop up the region's worrisome banks.

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS rose 3.82 percent, adding to gains in the previous session when a rally took stocks out of what technical indicators had suggested was oversold territory.

Shares rose as investors saw glimmers of hope for Europe, where a sovereign debt crisis threatens to erode global growth for years to come.

The European Central Bank will provide struggling banks with longer-term liquidity to ward off a new credit crunch, the bank's chief said on Thursday. For details, see [ID:nL5E7L616W]

The Bank of England, meanwhile, launched a second round of quantitative easing to defend the economy against the euro zone sovereign debt crisis, which has rattled markets as investors fear a Greek default. [ID:nL5E7L627B]

Both moves were significant, according to Raphael Martello, an economist with Tendencias consultancy in Sao Paulo.

"These are helping to lift sentiment," he said.

But he added that markets would stay volatile until a permanent solution to the euro zone crisis emerges.

"There has to be a long-term measure in Europe, but this would be not only from the economic side but also the political," he said.

With investors so uncertain, markets could move either way and quickly as any news emerges, Martello said.

"No one knows now what's considered a good level, no one has any reference points," he said.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP rose 2.97 percent. That took the Bovespa's relative strength index, a technical indicator of momentum, out of the oversold territory seen earlier this week.

Oil companies led gains, with preferred shares of heavyweight Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ) rising 4.28 percent and the common stock ( PETR3.SA ) up 5.15 percent. Rival OGX ( OGXP3.SA ) advanced 4.17 percent.

Mining giant Vale ( VALE5.SA ), another major index heavyweight, climbed 2.07 percent.

Mexico's IPC index .MXX added 1.15 percent for what could be a second day of gains.

Mining company Grupo Mexico ( GMEXICOB.MX ) led gains with a rise of 3.6 percent. Shares of Walmex WALMEXV.MX, the country's leading retailer, added 1.51 percent.

Cement maker Cemex ( CMXCPO.MX ) gained 2 percent. The company hit a 13-year intraday low this week amid investor fears that slowing global demand and a weak peso could make the cement maker's debt a heavier burden. [ID:nN1E7940YT]

In Chile, the benchmark IPSA index .IPSA jumped 3.76 percent in what could be its strongest one-day rise in nearly two months.

Industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN surged 5.88 percent, with retailer Falabella FAL.SN up 4.6 percent. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez, Editing by Gary Crosse)