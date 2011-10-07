* U.S. September payrolls at 103,000 vs 60,000 forecast
* Brazil Bovespa up 0.14 pct; Mexico IPC up 0.09 pct
By Asher Levine
BRASILIA, Oct 7 Better-than-expected U.S. jobs
data helped boost Latin American stocks early on Friday, but
ongoing worries over the euro zone debt crisis kept gains in
check.
The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS jumped
2 percent and touched its highest level since the end of
September.
The index was up 3.5 percent for the week, bolstering hopes
that the fourth quarter could help erase some of the third
quarter's steep losses.
Regional indexes seesawed.
U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in
September and job gains for the prior months were revised
higher, suggesting the labor market in the world's biggest
economy could be improving. [ID:nOAT004877]
In Brazil, "the Bovespa's performance is closely following
the international scenario," said Mirela Rappaport of
InvestPort.
But investors are still cautious, she said. "Even though
there are many low-priced buying opportunities, there's no
sense of how the next few weeks will go in the external
markets."
The uncertainty comes as several countries in the 17-nation
euro zone grapple with high sovereign debt burdens, with
investors increasingly worried about the possibility of a Greek
default.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP advanced
0.14 percent, off morning highs that had driven it to its
strongest level in a week.
The gains helped bring the index up 0.1 percent for the
week, after two weeks of losses as investors have increasingly
fretted the global economy could slow sharply in coming
months.
Among rising stocks, was oil company OGX (OGXP3.SA), up
4.26 percent.
Mexico's IPC index .MXX rose 0.09 percent, off early
highs.
The IPC was down 0.57 percent for the week, hurt by a slump
in shares of cement maker Cemex on worries the company's debt
level could become a heavier burden because of a weaker peso.
Shares of Cemex (CMXCPO.MX) fell 1.51 percent but remained
off a recent 13-year low.
Walmex WALMEXV.MX, Mexico's leading retailer, rose 0.27
percent.
Chile's IPSA index .IPSA dipped 0.82 percent in the
session, for a weekly loss of 0.8 percent.
Shares of airline LAN LAN.SN dropped 3.23 percent.
(Writing by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Leslie Adler)