* Spain, Italy downgrades weigh on riskier assets

* Investors eye weekend meeting on backing up EU banks

* Brazil's Bovespa down 2 pct; Mexico's IPC 0.8 pct (New throughout)

By Rachel Uranga

MEXICO CITY, Oct 7 Latin American stocks fell on Friday after Fitch Ratings downgraded Italy's and Spain's credit ratings, spooking investors who fear Europe's sovereign debt could set off another global financial crisis.

Stock markets in Brazil, Mexico and Chile jumped in early trading on a stronger-than-expected U.S. monthly employment report, but the region ended in the red.

Fitch cut Italy's sovereign credit rating by one notch and Spain's by two, underscoring the vulnerability of the euro zone, already struggling to contain worries of a default by the far smaller Greek economy. For more, see: [ID:nL5E7L72KC]

Slumping prices for European bonds are hurting major banks.

Investors cut exposure to riskier assets ahead of a weekend meeting between the leaders of France and Germany on how to strengthen shaky euro zone banks. Germany is reticent to use EU funds to back banks. [ID:nL5E7L714R]

"A lot depends on this meeting," said Rodolfo Navarrete, head of analysis at brokerage Vector in Mexico City. "The financial situation in Europe is worsening and if they do not manage to recapitalize the banks, there could be another banking crisis."

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS rose 0.85 percent, but markets in major Latin American countries fell.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP dropped 2 percent, nearly erasing gains made in the previous session.

Shares of state oil company Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ) lost 2.92 percent while Vale ( VALE5.SA ), the world's biggest iron miner, shed 2.52 percent.

Mexico's IPC index .MXX lost 0.83 percent as broadcaster Televisa ( TLVACPO.MX ) lost 3.82 percent and bottler FEMSA ( FMSAUBD.MX ) fell 1.42 percent. The market shrugged off data showing U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in September, which suggested the labor market in Mexico's biggest trading partner could be improving. [ID:nOAT004877]

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA dipped 0.60 percent as retailer Falabella FAL.SN shed 2.43 percent and airline LAN LAN.SN dropped 3.15 percent. (Reporting by Rachel Uranga; Editing by Dan Grebler)