* Merkel, Sarkozy promise euro zone measures
* Region's stocks still stuck in downtrend despite gains
* Brazil's Bovespa up 3.96 pct; Mexico's IPC up 1.64 pct
(New throughout)
By Michael O'Boyle
MEXICO CITY, Oct 10 Latin American stocks rose
on Monday as a pledge from German and French leaders to take
new steps to ease Europe's debt crisis lifted global markets,
but Mexican and Brazilian stocks still looked stuck in a
downtrend.
The MSCI Latin American stock index has posted its best
four-day run in more than two years, gaining 10 percent from a
two-year low hit last Tuesday.
The index is still down 18 percent since the end of July,
and analysts said concerns about slowing global growth and
Europe's debt crisis could limit further gains.
"We need to see gains of a much bigger magnitude to see a
real buy signal," said Fanuel Fuentes, an analyst at brokerage
Monex in Mexico City. "Otherwise, this advance is just not
real."
The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS rose
3.18 percent after German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French
President Nicolas Sarkozy promised on Sunday to unveil by the
end of the month a comprehensive new package to help indebted
states and weaker banks. See [ID:nL5E7L90RP] and
[ID:nL5E7LA1M7]
Still, skepticism was high given the lack of detail on the
European leaders' plans. Moreover, concerns that growth is
slowing in the United States, Europe and China will likely
continue to weigh on stocks around the world, analysts said.
"Volatility will continue through the fourth quarter in
response to the sucession of events in Europe and expected cuts
to global growth estimates," Banamex analyst Cecilia del
Castillo wrote in a report.
The MSCI Latin American index fell 25 percent from July to
Septemebr, its worst quarter since the 2008 credit crisis
Investors in Latin American stocks were getting
increasingly nervous before the rebound since last Wednesday.
U.S.-based mutual funds investing in Latin America saw
outflows hit an eight-week high of $184.5 million, according to
data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company, for the week
ending Oct. 5.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP rose 3.96
percent to 53,273.11 points in its biggest one-day gain in two
months.
Shares in state oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) jumped
3.33 percent, continuing a rebound last week off their cheapest
since late 2008. Vale (VALE5.SA), the world's biggest iron
miner, added 3.24 percent.
Despite the sharp gains, the index is still looks to be
stuck in a downtrend on its chart.
In order to spur more confidence in the recent gains,
Monex's Fuentes said the Bovespa would need to gain more than 3
percent in the coming sessions past the 55,000 level. Mexico's
benchmark index needs to rally more than 4 percent to 35,000
points.
Mexico's IPC stock index .MXX added 1.64 percent to
33,547.24 points.
Shares in telecoms America Movil (AMXL.MX) rose 2.62
percent while bank Banorte GFNORTE0.MX climbed 5.1 percent.
Peru's benchmark stock index .IGRA rose 2.87 percent
while Chile's market was closed for a holiday.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Diane Craft)