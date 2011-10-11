* Anxiety about euro zone debt crisis curbs market gains
* MSCI Latam index 0.3 pct down after 10 pct rally
* Brazil Bovespa edges higher, Mexico IPC up 0.17 pct
NEW YORK, Oct 11 Stock prices in Brazil and
Mexico were little changed on Tuesday with markets cautious
about the euro-zone debt crisis before a key vote by Slovakia
on expanding the region's rescue fund.
Investors heavily bought Latin American stocks in the past
four days, driving the benchmark MSCI index for the region 10
percent higher, on hopes that European policy makers will act
to stop the crisis from spreading further.
Slovakia is likely to approve a plan this week to
strengthen the rescue fund, despite opposition from a junior
coalition party that was abstaining from a vote on Tuesday. For
details, see [ID:nP7E7LA003].
Still, investors adopted a wait-and-see mode, driving the
MSCI Latin America index .MILA00000PUS 0.3 percent lower.
"We are just sitting here for votes, waiting for earnings,"
said Mauricio Cervantes, a trader at brokerage Multivalores in
Mexico City.
"I do not see a solid market, there is no real appetite to
buy. People are still looking more to get out. Even though some
stocks look like a bargain on book value, you know you are
probably going to see an even better price," he added.
Mexico's IPC index .MXX edged up 0.17 percent, after
closing 1.6 percent higher on Monday. The IPC needs to gain
more than 4 percent in the coming sessions to break out of a
downtrend on its chart that began back in January.
In Brazil, the Bovespa index .BVSP firmed 0.15 percent.
For the year, however, the index is still more than 20 percent
lower.
In Chile, however, the blue-chip IPSA index .IPSA jumped
1.9 percent, as Chilean markets caught up with last session's
rally after being closed for a holiday on Monday.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; writing by Walter Brandimarte,
editing by W Simon )