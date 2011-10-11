* Anxiety about euro zone debt crisis curbs market gains

* MSCI Latam index 0.3 pct down after 10 pct rally

* Brazil Bovespa edges higher, Mexico IPC up 0.17 pct

NEW YORK, Oct 11 Stock prices in Brazil and Mexico were little changed on Tuesday with markets cautious about the euro-zone debt crisis before a key vote by Slovakia on expanding the region's rescue fund.

Investors heavily bought Latin American stocks in the past four days, driving the benchmark MSCI index for the region 10 percent higher, on hopes that European policy makers will act to stop the crisis from spreading further.

Slovakia is likely to approve a plan this week to strengthen the rescue fund, despite opposition from a junior coalition party that was abstaining from a vote on Tuesday. For details, see [ID:nP7E7LA003].

Still, investors adopted a wait-and-see mode, driving the MSCI Latin America index .MILA00000PUS 0.3 percent lower.

"We are just sitting here for votes, waiting for earnings," said Mauricio Cervantes, a trader at brokerage Multivalores in Mexico City.

"I do not see a solid market, there is no real appetite to buy. People are still looking more to get out. Even though some stocks look like a bargain on book value, you know you are probably going to see an even better price," he added.

Mexico's IPC index .MXX edged up 0.17 percent, after closing 1.6 percent higher on Monday. The IPC needs to gain more than 4 percent in the coming sessions to break out of a downtrend on its chart that began back in January.

In Brazil, the Bovespa index .BVSP firmed 0.15 percent. For the year, however, the index is still more than 20 percent lower.

In Chile, however, the blue-chip IPSA index .IPSA jumped 1.9 percent, as Chilean markets caught up with last session's rally after being closed for a holiday on Monday. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; writing by Walter Brandimarte, editing by W Simon )