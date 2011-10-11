* MSCI Latam index rises 0.45 pct down after 10 pct rally

* Brazil Bovespa up 1 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.4 pct

SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Oct 11 Latin American stocks edged up on Tuesday, helped by easing concerns about Europe's debt crisis, but analysts warned the rally could flag if EU policymakers fail to deliver a bold plan.

The MSCI Latin America index .MILA00000PUS rose 0.45 percent. The index has gained more than 10 percent in the last five sessions as it bounced off a two-year low.

ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet told German daily Die Welt that governments should be ready to recapitalize solvent banks. [ID:nF9E7L600J]

The leaders of Germany and France pledged to unveil a new plan to help banks and contain Europe's debt crisis during the weekend.

"Market sentiment got a little brighter now that it looks like there's going to be a solution for the question of the banks," said Alexandre Montes, analyst with consultancy Lopes Filho e Associados. "This was a huge worry in the markets."

However, analysts were skeptical the market could move much higher given a lack of the details of European policymakers' plans to recapitalize banks amid speculation Greece would eventually default on its debt.

"I don't see these gains as anything to get excited about," Montes said. "Everything depends on the news of the moment."

The debt crisis has weighed heavily on global markets, as jittery investors have driven stocks wildly up and down over the past months as they wait for clear measures to resolve Europe's debt crisis.

Despite recent gains, the MSCI index is still down about 17 percent since the end of July, and analysts said stocks could slump back into a downtrend if sentiment changes on Europe or economic data reinforces concerns of slowing global growth.

"I do not see a solid market, there is no real appetite to buy. People are still looking more to get out," said Mauricio Cervantes, a trader at brokerage Multivalores in Mexico City.

"Even though some stocks look like a bargain on book value, you know you are probably going to see an even better price."

Mexico's IPC index .MXX edged up 0.40 percent, after closing 1.6 percent higher on Monday. The IPC needs to gain more than 4 percent in the coming sessions to break out of a downtrend on its chart that began back in January.

In Brazil, the Bovespa index .BVSP added 1.06 percent. For the year, however, the index is still more than 20 percent lower.

In Chile, however, the blue-chip IPSA index .IPSA jumped 1.92 percent, as Chilean markets caught up with last session's rally after being closed for a holiday on Monday. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez; writing by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Diane Craft)