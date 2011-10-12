* Investors cheered by plans to recapitalize banks

* Mexico IPC up 1.72 pct, Chile IPSA adds 1.62 pct

MEXICO CITY, Oct 12 Latin American stocks gained on Wednesday as hopes rose that Slovakia would approve a deal to expand the euro zone rescue fund and investors awaited details of a proposal to recapitalize European banks.

Both moves offered glimmers of hope that the euro zone debt crisis could be easing but long term concerns remain over the health of heavily indebted European nations.

The MSCI Latin America index .MILA00000PUS rose 0.29 percent after, continuing a gain of more than 10 percent in the last five sessions.

"It's all about Europe right now," said Carlos Alonso, a trader at brokerage Interacciones in Mexico City. "The most important thing is that they could eliminate the risk of major contagion in Europe."

The European Commission is scheduled to release plans on Wednesday to recapitalize Europe's banks, softening the blow of a possible Greek default.

Meanwhile, Slovakia will vote later this week on plans to expand the EU's bailout fund. If approved as expected, it would pave the way for its full approval by the European union slated to meet on Oct. 23. [ID:nB4E7KT01M]

"There is confidence that something solid will come," Alonso said. "It's why the market has risen."

The sovereign debt crisis has roiled Latin American markets, with investors dumping riskier assets as confidence waned that policymakers could prevent Greece defaulting on its debt and causing contagion that could collapse banks.

European Central Bank President Jean Claude Trichet told a a French newspaper on Wednesday he thought Greece could avoid a default if European government's stick to agreements to cut debt levels.

Analyst said the financial fix could turn things around in the short term, but deep-rooted debt problems mar the long-term outlook.

Mexico's IPC index .MXX added 1.72 percent as it continues a three day rise and reaching three week highs. Telecommunications giant American Movil ( AMXL.MX ) lead gains, up 1.6 percent and Coca-Cola FEMSA ( FMSAUBD.MX ), the largest bottler in Latin America bottler rising 2.87 percent.

The head of Mexico's bourse ( BOLSAA.MX ) told Reuters he is "very interested" in joining a regional integrated stock market that already includes Chile, Colombia and Peru. [ID:nL5E7LC3H0]

In Brazil, markets were closed for a holiday.

In Chile the IPSA index .IPSA climbed 1.62 percent to reaching its highest level since Sept. 20. Retailer Falabella FAL.SN added 4.3 percent.

Peru's benchmark stock index .IGRA gained 1.42 percent while Colombia's main stock index .IGBC rose 1.2 percent.

(Reporting by Rachel Uranga; Editing by Diane Craft)