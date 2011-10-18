* Latin American stocks slip 0.64 pct

* Brazil's Bovespa up 0.1 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.78 pct

By Rachel Uranga

MEXICO CITY, Oct 18 Latin American stocks seesawed on Tuesday after Moody's warned it could downgrade France's credit rating, but gains on Wall Street lifted stocks in Mexico.

The MSCI Latin America index .MILA00000PUS fell 0.64 percent in a second day of losses that cut short a strong rally fueled by expectations European policymakers would take decisive action to curb the euro zone debt crisis.

Worries about the lingering debt issues were renewed this week as Moody's rating agency said France's Aaa credit rating could be lost if the country overstretches its budget to bail out banks and other euro zone members. [ID:nN1E79G1VP]

Europe's debt crisis has hammered emerging markets as investors worry banks carrying euro zone sovereign debt could fall and cause a wider financial crisis.

"France and Germany are Europe's backbone, and they need their credit ratings intact to be able to leverage the funds they have to save the banks," said Gerardo Roman, head of stock trading at Mexico City brokerage Actinver.

Adding to worries, China data showed weak growth in the third quarter, stoking investor concerns about a global slowdown that have undergird much of market volatility in the last months. [ID:nL3E7LH184]

Despite this, gains in Wall Street's financial and industrial sector prompted an early morning turnaround in Mexico's IPC index, adding 0.78 percent to 34,392 points after slipping in the last session.

The United States is Mexico's largest trading partner and its index often follows its northern neighbor.

"We are rising again, but it just does not seem to have much behind it, and volume in Mexico is not too strong," said Carlos Hermosillo, an analyst at Banorte-IXE.

Shares of telecommunications firm America Movil ( AMXL.MX ) gained 1.16 percent, and Coca-Cola bottling company Femsa ( FMSAUBD.MX ) added 1.14 percent.

Mining company Grupo Mexico ( GMEXICOB.MX ) gained 1.54 percent after falling more than 3 percent in the last session.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP rose 0.1 percent with energy company Petrobras ( OGXP3.SA ) rising 2.7 percent.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA gained 0.22 percent as retail strength offset commodities losses. Copper giant Copec COP.SN lost 1 percent and retailer Falabella FAL.SN fell 0.16 percent. (Additional reporting by Michael O'Boyle in Mexico City; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)