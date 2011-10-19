* Dim outlook on speedy euro zone resolution, U.S. growth

* Brazil interest rate cut expected

* Brazil Bovespa down 0.12 pct; Mexico IPC falls 1.4 pct (Recasts, adds comments and closing prices)

By Rachel Uranga

MEXICO CITY, Oct 19 Latin American stocks fell on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve offered a dim outlook on the U.S. economy and skittish investors eyed efforts by the European Union to resolve the region's debt crisis.

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS percent, dropped 0.25 percent, pulling back after a nearly two-week rally on optimism that European policymakers were taking steps to solve to the sovereign debt crisis.

Markets slid back as investors looked warily toward Sunday's EU summit where policymakers will try hammer out a plan to deal with the euro zone debt crisis. On Wednesday policymakers still appeared are far from coming to agreement. [ID:nL5E7LB1FJ]

"This is what's worrying investors," said Carlos Gonzalez, a strategist for brokerage Monex in Mexico City. "Just a few days before investors were buying into the market but now they have decided to get out amid this risk aversion."

French President Nicolas Sarkozy said talks between France and Germany - the region's economic powerhouses - have stalled over differences in how to increase the power of the region's bailout fund. [ID:nL5E7LJ3YJ]

Throwing more doubt into the market about the possibility of a solution, officials denied a report in Britain's Guardian newspaper that France and Germany had agreed to enlarge Europe's bailout fund.

Fears that the EU debt crisis could hit banks and spark another financial crisis have spurred wild volatility in global financial markets in recent weeks.

The U.S. Federal Reserve also injected concern the world's biggest economy could be slowing after it reported in Beige Book that businesses are wary of spending and of building up inventories ahead of the holiday sales season. [ID:nN1E79I1EX]

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP declined 0.12 percent, with investors expecting an interest rate cut by Brazil's central bank later on Wednesday. [ID:nN1E79I0FH]

Trading in Brazilian interest rate futures <0#/DIJ:> implied a 99 percent probability of a 50-basis-point rate cut BCBWATCH, according to Thomson Reuters calculations.

Leading losses, state-owned oil giant Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ) fell 1.13 percent and heavyweight mining giant Vale ( VALE5.SA ) shed 2.86 percent.

Offsetting losses, shares in bank Itau Unibanco ( ITUB4.SA ) rose 1.91 percent, helped by expectations that lower benchmark interest rates will help indebted consumers keep up loan payments.

Mexico's IPC index .MXX dropped 1.40 percent, a day after posting its biggest one-day gain in seven weeks.

Telecoms firm America Movil ( AMXL.MX ), controlled by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim led declines dropping 1.13 percent along with bottling company Femsa ( FMSAUBD.MX ) sliding 1.63 percent.

Chile's IPSA stock index .IPSA rose 0.9 percent as shares in forestry and paper company CMPC CAR.SN, which ended up 1.70 percent.

CMPC said earlier on Wednesday it had subscribed credit for $600 million with international banks to finance the company's debt and investments.