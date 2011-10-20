* Hopes of speedy EU debt crisis resolution dashed

* Brazil's Bovespa down 1.7 pct, Mexico IPC off 0.3 pct

By Rachel Uranga

MEXICO CITY Oct 20 Latin American stocks fell on Thursday as European leaders remained divided on a plan to strengthen the euro zone's bailout fund, dashing hopes a resolution could be hammered out in time for the European Union summit over the weekend.

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS fell 2.75 percent for a second straight day on pessimism over resolution to the euro zone debt crisis.

France and Germany - the economic powerhouses of Europe - said on Thursday they will discuss a solution over the weekend but nothing will be adopted before a second meeting, at the latest, on Wednesday. [ID:nL5E7LK5J5]

"The market here is reacting to this back-and-forth regarding the E.U. getting to a decision on the 23rd," said Alessandra Ribeiro, of Tendencias Consultoria in Sao Paulo.

The market has whipsawed over the last few weeks on alternating pessimism and optimism that euro zone leaders will come up with a bold plan to stem the crisis. Investors fear the crisis could slow the global economy and spark a financial meltdown. But even if euro zone leaders come up with a plan, analysts doubt policymakers can sew up Europe's debt problems in one fell swoop.

"The market is very confused," said Rodolfo Navarrete, an analyst at brokerage firm Vector in Mexico City. "Even if we see a rescue package in Europe, everyone knows it's not going to be a solution, yet the market is reacting really strongly."

Last week, markets shrugged off a downgrade in the credit ratings on Spain, largely on hope for a clear solution. But it never emerged, and rifts between France and Germany remain over how to bolster the bailout fund known as the European Financial Stability Facility.

Adding to investors' concerns, a top U.S. Treasury Department official warned the crisis posed a serious risk to a global economic recovery. [ID:nW1E7LB030]

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP dropped 1.74 percent, as a widely expected 50-basis-point interest rate cut by Brazil's central bank late on Wednesday failed to overcome downward pressure from external markets.

State-controlled oil company Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ) dragged the index lower, slipping 2.13 percent, and mining giant Vale ( VALE5.SA ) fell 1.27 percent.

Mexico's IPC index .MXX fell 0.37 percent in a second day of losses led by mining company Grupo Mexico ( GMEXICOB.MX ), which slid 2.27 percent. Mexican broadcaster Televisa ( TLVACPO.MX ) offset losses and led with a gain of 4.15 percent after reporting its third-quarter results late Wednesday.

In Chile, the benchmark IPSA index .IPSA lost 0.34 percent, with industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN dropping 1.28 percent and retailer Falabella FAL.SN down 0.73 percent. (Editing by Padraic Cassidy)