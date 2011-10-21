* EU summit raises hopes of debt crisis resolution
* Strong corporate results buoy optimism
* Brazil's Bovespa up 2.3 pct, Mexico IPC adds 1.0 pct
By Rachel Uranga
MEXICO CITY, Oct 21 Latin American stocks rose
on Friday ahead of Sunday's European Union summit where
policymakers are expected to push closer toward a plan to
tackle the euro zone debt crisis.
The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS
increased 2.71 percent, heading for its biggest one-day jump in
nearly two weeks.
"The markets are still very nervous and watching intently
what is happening in Europe," said Roberto Galvan, an analyst
at brokerage Actinver in Mexico City. "There is still nothing
defined, but expectations are rising."
Global markets have been focused on Europe's debt crisis,
and deep divisions remain between France and Germany over how
to scale up an EU rescue fund. [ID:nL5E7LL0DX].
France and Germany, Europe's two biggest economies, said
they will discuss a solution over the weekend, but nothing will
be adopted before a second meeting, at the latest, on
Wednesday.
The market has swung wildly over the last few weeks on
alternating pessimism and optimism that policymakers will offer
a bold plan to stem the two-year old crisis. Market players
worry that without a plan, Greece could default, which would
hurt banks holding its debt and cause a financial meltdown.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP increased
2.32 percent.
Commodities companies helped lead the index with
state-controlled oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) adding 2.5
percent.
The price of oil, copper, coffee and other commodities rose
on world markets today. The Reuters/Jefferies CRB index .CRB
of 19 of the most-traded commodities rose 1.5 percent to
312.20, its first gain in three days.
"Commodities prices are very much tied to international
liquidity, which was threatened by Europe's banking and
sovereign debt crisis," said Enrique Alvarez, head of Latin
America research at IDEAGlobal, a New York financial industry
research company.
Alvarez said gains could be trimmed, or evaporate in late
trading, as some investors choose to sell emerging market
assets and hold dollars ahead of the European leaders summit
this weekend.
Mexico's IPC index .MXX gained 1.03 percent after falling
in the last two sessions. The index was led by mining company
Grupo Mexico (GMEXICOB.MX), which rose 2.7 percent, making up
for losses in the last session.
Brewer Grupo Modelo GMODELOC.MX added 2.37 percent after
reporting an almost 33 percent jump in profit during the third
quarter.
In Chile, the benchmark IPSA index .IPSA rose 0.92
percent. Banco Santander Chile STG.SN gained 3.05 percent and
retailer Falabella FAL.SN rose 0.8 percent.
(Additional reporting by Jeb Blount in Rio de Janeiro; Editing
by Padraic Cassidy)