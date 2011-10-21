* EU summit raises hopes of debt crisis resolution
* Brazil's Bovespa up 2.31 pct, tops break-even on week
* Mexico's IPC adds 1.82 pct; Chile's IPSA gains 1.29 pct
By Rachel Uranga and Asher Levine
MEXICO CITY/BRASILIA, Oct 21 Latin American
stocks closed higher on Friday on added expectations that
European Union policy makers will agree on measures to tackle
the euro zone debt crisis by next Wednesday.
The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS
increased 2.57 percent, but it still posted its first weekly
loss since late September.
"Yesterday you had a more pronounced fall, and today you
see a bit of that returning," said Marianna Costa, of Link
Investimentos in Sao Paulo. "It's widely hoped the Europeans
will vote on measures, but the market is still skeptical over
what is going to come about."
Global markets have been focused on the euro zone's debt
crisis, especially on deep divisions between France and Germany
over how to scale up a euro zone rescue fund ahead of a closely
watched summit this Sunday in Brussels. [ID:nL5E7LK68G]
The announcement of a second summit meeting to follow on
Wednesday added to market optimism, as well as a statement from
German government sources on Friday that there were no serious
differences between Germany and France -- the region's two
biggest economies. [ID:nB4E7LA018]
The market has swung wildly over the last few weeks on
alternating pessimism and optimism that policymakers will offer
a bold plan to stem the two-year-old crisis. Market players
worry that without a plan Greece could default, which would
hurt banks holding its debt and cause widespread market
turmoil.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP added 2.31
percent on Friday, and it posted a gain of 0.41 percent for the
week, a period marked by volatile traded.
Volume was below normal, reflecting the lack of
developments in Europe, according to Costa.
Commodities companies helped lead the index higher, with
state-controlled oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) adding 2.39
percent, and heavyweight mining company Vale (VALE5.SA) gaining
1.77 percent.
Mexico's IPC index .MXX gained 1.82 percent after two
days of declines. Gains were led by America Movil (AMXL.MX),
the telecommunications firm controlled by Mexican billionaire
Carlos Slim, which rose 3.36 percent.
In Chile, the benchmark IPSA index .IPSA rose 1.29
percent. Banco Santander Chile STG.SN gained 4.69 percent,
and retailer Falabella FAL.SN rose 2.05 percent.
(Editing by Leslie Adler)