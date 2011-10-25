* Stocks cling to key technical levels that bode for rally

* Analysts say further gains depends on news out of Europe

* Brazil's Bovespa down 1.37 pct, Mexico's IPC 0.06 pct

By Michael O'Boyle

MEXICO CITY, Oct 25 Latin American stocks slipped on Tuesday on fears European leaders may not deliver a bold plan this week to ease a debt crisis, but indexes clung to key technical levels that could point to a year-end rally.

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS slipped 0.31 percent while both Mexico and Brazil's markets held above key levels on their charts that could mark a breakout from a downtrend that has persisted through 2011.

Before a rebound in October, Latin American stocks saw their worst quarter since the 2008 financial crisis on fears of a U.S. recession, slowing growth in China and the risk Europe's debt crisis could detonate a global financial meltdown.

Hopes that Europe's leaders will beef up their rescue funds as well as some improving economic data in the United States and China could be setting up stocks to advance back to their highs for the year, analysts said.

"The trend of markets are changing with velocity and consistency as the worst case scenarios seem to be fading," said Fanuel Fuentes, an analyst at brokerage Monex in Mexico City.

Redemptions from Latin American-focused U.S. based mutual funds have been waning and assets under management rebounded from a two-year low this month, according to data from fund tracker Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company.

Riskier assets like stocks and emerging market currencies fell on Tuesday on reports European Union finance ministers cancelled a meeting set for Wednesday as details of issues to be discussed at the gathering have not been finalized.

Global markets stabilized after an EU spokesman said a summit of euro zone leaders would proceed as scheduled. Doubts remained whether it would deliver a detailed plan to contain the region's debt crisis that markets are expecting.

Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP fell 1.37 percent to 56,110 points, but the index managed to hold above the 56,000 level.

The Bovespa rallied nearly 16 percent from Oct. 4 to an intraday high in the previous session that broke through a trendline on its chart that has defined a slump since April.

If the index can hold above the 56,000 level and keep advancing, it could suggest that stocks could see a sustained advance in the coming months, Monex's Fuentes said.

The same holds for Mexico's IPC stock index .MXX, which edged down only 0.06 percent to 35,246 points.

If the IPC can hold above the 35,000 level and break past 35,500, it will suggest the index could continue back toward a record high hit at the beginning of the year.

"It will all depend on if we get good news out of Europe. This could all still go south again," said Roberto Galvan, an analyst at brokerage Actinver in Mexico City.

"But if we can stay above 35,000 it is a good sign, and we are seeing the same technical patterns in U.S. stocks."

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA shed 1.15 percent as retailer Falabella FAL.SN lost 1.3 percent, but traders looked at the losses as profit-taking after a more than 16 percent rally from Oct. 4. (Additional reporting by Alexandra Ulmer in Santiago; Editing by Andrew Hay)