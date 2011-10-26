* EU leaders meet at 1600 GMT, euro zone from 1730 GMT

By Luciana Lopez

SAO PAULO, Oct 26 Latin American stocks climbed early on Wednesday as European leaders readied for a crucial summit on a sovereign debt crisis, at a meeting with the potential to define markets for the rest of the year.

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS gained 1.03 percent, hitting a better-than-five-week high.

The euro zone debt crisis has rattled global markets for two years. Rising fears that Greece could become the first sovereign default in the 17-nation monetary union took Latin American stocks in the third quarter to their deepest slump since the Lehman Brothers failure in 2008.

While prospects for a comprehensive deal to resolve the euro zone debt crisis on Wednesday looked dim, the incoming European Central Bank head threw the euro zone a lifeline hours before the summit was to begin at 1600 GMT. [ID:nLDE79O03J]

"The Eurosystem (of central banks) is determined, with its non-conventional measures, to prevent malfunctioning in the money and financial markets creating an obstacle to monetary transmission," Mario Draghi said in the text of a speech.

The summit's results will help investors gauge global growth prospects, including the health of credit markets, for months to come, said Pedro Galdi, an analyst with SLW brokerage in Sao Paulo.

"It's going to be heaven or hell," he added.

If European leaders come out with a plan to help protect the region -- including banks and the larger economies of Italy and Spain -- from a potential Greek default, Galdi said, Brazil's Bovespa stock index could turn around losses for the year to end around 70,000.

Without such a plan, though, stocks could tip back into a downtrend, reaching back to lows for the year, he said.

"In any case, speculation is going to be driving things today," Galdi said. "Things could get pretty volatile."

The Bovespa index .BVSP rose 0.5 percent to 56,567.19, pushing against resistance at its 100-day simple moving average in the previous session. But if key support around 56,000 holds, the index could see further gains to year end, some analysts said.

Leading gains were preferred shares of mining company Vale ( VALE5.SA ), which advanced 1.18 percent. The company reports third quarter results after the close of markets, with net income expected to have risen 7.5 percent from a year earlier. [ID:nN1E79O0QW]

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA moved up 0.74 percent, taking back ground lost in the previous session.

Airline TAM TAMM4.SA put on 3.17 percent, after a small Chilean airline dropped its appeal against LAN's planned takeover of the Brazilian carrier, removing a major hurdle to the creation of one of the world's biggest airlines. [ID:nN1E79O2BQ]

Mexico's IPC index .MXX climbed 0.56 percent to 35,486.30, adding to the previous three sessions of gains.

If the IPC can break past 36,000, it will suggest the index could continue back toward a record high hit at the beginning of the year, analysts said.

Shares of America Movil ( AMXL.MX ), one of the world's biggest telecommunications companies, rose 0.12 percent.

