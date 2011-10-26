* European bailout fund plans spur sharp rises

* Latam stocks hit 5 week-high

* Brazil's Bovespa up 1.5 pct, Mexico's IPC up 1.5 pct

By Rachel Uranga and Luciana Lopez

MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, Oct 26 Latin American stocks rose on Wednesday after European leaders said they will enlarge the euro zone bailout fund, easing investor fears over a lingering sovereign debt crisis.

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS gained 1.03 percent, hitting its highest point in more than five weeks.

Euro zone policymakers said in a statement they must still hammer out details.

Europe's leaders intend to multiply their rescue fund, the EFSF, fourfold to one trillion euros and press Greece's creditors to accept losses of over 50 percent on their bondholdings, according to a draft statement obtained by Reuters.

An agreement is expected to be reached in November. [ID:nLDE79O03J]

"There is much more clear resolve coming out of the meeting," said Carlos Gomez, an analyst at brokerage Invex in Mexico City. "This was a good signal but it still doesn't resolve the problem one hundred percent,"

Latin American stocks recorded their worst losses in the the third quarter since the Lehman Brothers failure in 2008 due to rising fears that Greece could become the first sovereign default in the 17-nation monetary union.

Analysts say if policymakers move forward with bold plans to ease the crisis, volatility could wane.

The Bovespa index .BVSP gained 1.52 percent to 57,143, pushing past its 100-day simple moving average. If stocks can hold above the key 56,000 level in the coming sessions, it could suggest the index will see further gains.

Leading gains were preferred shares of mining company Vale ( VALE5.SA ), which advanced 2.49 percent. The company was to report third-quarter results after the close of markets, with net income expected to have risen 7.5 percent from a year earlier. [ID:nN1E79O0QW]

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA moved up 0.67 percent, taking back ground lost in the previous session.

Mexico's IPC index .MXX climbed 1.50 percent to 35,818, adding to the previous three sessions of gains.

If the IPC can break past 36,000, it will suggest the index could continue back toward a record high hit at the beginning of the year, analysts said.