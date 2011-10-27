* Euro zone debt deal cheers, but details to be finalized
* Commodities companies lead gains
* Brazil's Bovespa up 3.02 pct, Mexico's IPC up 2.03 pct
By Luciana Lopez
SAO PAULO, Oct 27 Latin American stocks jumped
on Thursday after a deal to resolve a euro zone sovereign debt
crisis lifted global equities, but fund managers warned there
could be setbacks if the accord unravels in coming months.
The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS
advanced 4.39 percent and hit its highest in nearly seven
weeks.
European governments announced an agreement under which
private banks and insurers would accept 50 percent losses on
their Greek debt holdings in the latest bid to reduce Athens'
massive debt load to sustainable levels.
The deal also foresees a recapitalisation of hard-hit
European banks and a leveraging of the bloc's rescue fund to
more than double its power. [ID:nL5E7LR2LX]
"Stocks (in Brazil) could gain another 8 or 10 percent in
coming days," said Guilherme Sand, a fund manager with Solidus
brokerage, noting that a European deal would also be good news
for China, an export-dependent economy.
As China is a major consumer of commodities, including iron
ore and soy, good news for China is often good news for Latin
America, too, which produces many key raw materials.
The Reuters-Jefferies commodities index .CRB of 19
agricultural, energy and metals commodities gained 1.76 percent
on Thursday.
But Sand called the market euphoria a "truce," which could
change in coming months as investors turn their attention back
to potential euro zone trouble spots Italy and Spain.
Marcello Paixao, a partner and fund manager with Principia
Asset Management in Sao Paulo, was cautious, as well.
"The problem is how are they going to implement this, which
isn't at all clear," he said. "We might have a few days of
gains," but he noted that high inflation rates and slowing
growth in Brazil have helped turn investors to other emerging
markets this year.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP jumped 3.02
percent and hit a 12-week high on strong volumes.
Commodities companies led gains, with preferred shares of
state-controlled energy company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) rising
3.69 percent and rival OGX (OGXP3.SA) jumping 4.29 percent.
Preferred shares of mining giant Vale (VALE5.SA), the
world's largest producer of iron ore, rose 2.68 percent. The
company counts China as its main customer, and the stocks often
react to expectations for economic growth in China.
Banks also advanced. Itau Unibanco (ITUB4.SA), the
country's biggest private sector lend, moved up 3.74 percent,
as Banco do Brasil (BBAS3.SA), Latin America's biggest bank by
assets, put on 3.98 percent. Bradesco (BBDC4.SA) rose 3.48
percent, with Santander Brasil (SANB11.SA) up 4 percent.
Mexican stocks surged to a nearly four-month high, with the
IPC stock index .MXX up 2.03 percent.
Mining company Grupo Mexico (GMEXICOB.MX) led those gains
with an advance of 3.91 percent, with heavyweight America Movil
(AMXL.MX), one of the biggest telecommunications companies in
the world, rising 1.21 percent.
Chile's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA hit its highest
in nearly two months as it gained 2.52 percent.
Industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN rose 3.22 percent,
with retailers Falabella FAL.SN and Cencosud CEN.SN up 1.96
percent and 2.6 percent respectively.
