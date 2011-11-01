* Greek PM calls for referendum on bailout
* China PMI near three-year low, stoking slowdown fears
* Brazil's Bovespa off 3.28 pct; Mexico's IPC off 1.7 pct
By Luciana Lopez
SAO PAULO, Nov 1 Latin American stocks slumped
sharply early on Tuesday, as a surprise Greek-government
decision to put the latest bailout to a referendum vote and
disappointing Asian factory data reinforced worries about a
slowing global economy.
A deal on a euro zone sovereign debt crisis last week
helped take stocks to their best month in more than two years.
But Greek Premier George Papandreou said he will put
Greece's bailout deal to a referendum, throwing the
long-awaited deal into disarray. [ID:nL5E7M1087]
The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS fell
5.27 percent, its steepest drop since Sept. 22. That drop took
the MSCI's relative strength index, a technical indicator of
momentum, well out of overbought territory.
Adding to the euro zone fears, factory activity in Asia's
big export economies slowed to its weakest rate in nearly three
years in October. China's official PMI unexpectedly fell to its
lowest since February 2009. [ID:nL4E7M12GA]
China is a major consumer of Latin American commodity
exports, such as iron ore, soy and copper. A slower Chinese
economy could thus weigh on demand for those raw materials.
"China is going to slow down, there's no doubt of that,"
said Alexandre Montes, an analyst with consultancy Lopes Filho
e Associados.
With Greece struggling for years with its economy, he
added, the next two or even three years could see equities in
Brazil broadly sideways.
"There's no trend in the market right now," he said. "Any
slightly good news will make things go up, but then they'll
slide back down."
Commodities also sank on Tuesday, with the
Reuters-Jefferies index .CRB off 2.1 percent as the dollar --
an asset perceived as a safe haven -- firmed around the world.
A number of commodities companies are heavily weighted on
Latin American bourses, including Brazil's Vale and Petrobras,
which led losses in Sao Paulo in early trading.
Vale (VALE5.SA), the world's largest producer of iron ore,
sank 3.24 percent. The company counts China as its major
customer. Preferred shares of state-controlled oil company
Petrobras (PETR4.SA) shed 3.1 percent.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP fell 3.28
percent in what could also be its worst day since September.
But the Bovespa's 14-day simple moving average could help limit
gains for the session.
Mexico's IPC index .MXX dropped 1.7 percent, tracking its
steepest day of losses since mid-October.
Mining company Grupo Mexico (GMEXICOB.MX) led that index
lower with a fall of 3.27 percent.
Chilean and Peruvian markets are closed on Tuesday for a
national holiday.
(Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)