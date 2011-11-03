* Greece backs down from vote plans

* ECB surprises market with interest rate cut

* Brazil's Bovespa up 1.52 pct; Mexico's IPC up 2.34 pct (Recasts to close)

By Rachel Uranga and Luciana Lopez

MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, Nov 3 Latin American stocks climbed on Thursday on hopes Greece would scrap plans to hold a referendum on its bailout package and after the European Central Bank cut interest rates.

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS rose 1.82 percent as Brazilian and Mexican markets reopened after a holiday and caught up to global gains in the previous session.

Greece's fragile government backed away from a proposed vote that analysts feared could cause a disorderly default and throw a recently struck euro zone rescue plan into disarray. For more, see: [ID:nL5E7M300J]

"The markets are elated that there may not be a referendum in Greece," said Gerardo Roman, head of trading at Actinver in Mexico City. "But we still have to find out the details of the rescue package. The market will depend on what happens."

Investors are keenly awaiting clarity from European leaders who will meet for a second day in Cannes on Friday for the G20. They are discussing increasing International Monetary Fund resources for distressed states and creating a financial firewall to protect vulnerable euro zone economies.

Encouraging optimism on Thursday, the European Central Bank made a surprise 25-basis-point interest rate cut to 1.25 percent. [ID:nL5E7M31HI]

"We're going to see an approach more based on economic growth in the European Union, which I think is a really positive thing," said Kathryn Rooney Vera, director of macroeconomic research at Bulltick Capital Markets, referring to the ECB under new President Mario Draghi and his predecessor, Jean-Claude Trichet.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP rose 1.52 percent, capping two days of losses.

But until the euro zone sovereign debt crisis is resolved, investors will stay wary, said Luiz Nunes, director of Claritas Wealth Management in Sao Paulo

Brazilian stocks are now cheap, he said, "but I don't see anyone with the appetite to buy."

While Brazilians might be buying, foreign investors are still nervous, he said.

Because Brazil's market depends heavily on inflows, it will be hard for stocks to rise with any conviction until money from abroad returns, and trading could remain rangebound.

Oil company share were among those stocks rising. Preferred shares of state-controlled Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ) added 3.74 percent as the company's common stock ( PETR3.SA ) advanced 4.04 percent. Rival OGX ( OGXP3.SA ) moved up 1.65 percent.

Mexico's IPC index .MXX rose 2.34 percent after three sessions of losses. Bolstering stocks, new orders for U.S. factory goods unexpectedly rose in September while jobless claims fell last week. Mexico sends the lion's share of its exports to its northern neighbor and improvement in the fragile U.S. economy is good news for Latin America's second-biggest economy. [ID:nN1E7A20F7]

Retailer Wal-Mart Mexico WALMEXV.MX led gains, advancing 3.65 percent, followed by heavyweight America Movil ( AMXL.MX ) up 1.61 percent.

Chile's IPSA stock index .IPSA underperformed regional peers, rising 0.15 percent. The market was open for trading in the previous session.

Industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN rose 1.05 percent. (Editing by Dan Grebler)