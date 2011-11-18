* Low volume across region underscores lack of conviction

* Brazil's Bovespa off 0.45 pct, Mexico's IPC up 0.48 pct (Adds comments, updates to close)

By Luciana Lopez and Jean Luis Arce

SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Nov 18 Latin American stocks fell on Friday in choppy trade, as light volumes underscored investor reluctance due to persistent worries that the euro-zone sovereign debt crisis is widening.

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS lost 0.9 percent, falling to a four-week low. The gauge shed nearly 5 percent during the week, its worst five-day stretch since late September as investors saw a euro-zone debt crisis potentially widening to engulf larger economies such as Italy and France.

Brazilian stocks ended down even as Mexican stocks rose after bouncing off a key support level. But volume was low across the region, underscoring investors lack of conviction on which direction stocks are heading over the medium term.

"Volumes today are really weak," said Joao Pedro Brugger, an analyst at Leme Investimentos. "This shows the market is really at a point of waiting."

Trading volume in Mexico fell to its lowest since the Labor Day holiday in early September.

"I think a lot of people are on the sidelines, and you have mostly speculators in the market because the investment horizon has shortened to one or two weeks," said Patricia Berry, a strategist at brokerage Intercam in Mexico City.

Markets will stay focused on the euro zone next week, too, with Spain's center-right People's Party looking set for for an election victory on Sunday over the Socialists, widely blamed by voters for the country's economic woes. [ID:nSPAIN]

Brazil's Bovespa stock index .BVSP fell 0.45 percent, reversing early gains. The index shed 3.1 percent during the week to close at a four-week low.

Banks led losses, with Banco do Brasil ( BBAS3.SA ) losing 1.83 percent, Itau Unibanco ( ITUB4.SA ) sliding 1.52 percent and Bradesco ( BBDC4.SA ) dropping 1.37 percent.

Mexico's IPC index .MXX rose 0.48 percent to 36,284.20 points after bouncing off a key support level at 36,000, led by less-liquid stocks in what is often a sign of institutional purchases of index-linked funds.

The index still posted a 3.4 percent loss in the week.

Retailer Elektra ( ELEKTRA.MX ) rose 4.56 percent and bottler Femsa ( FMSAUBD.MX ) rose 2.02 percent.

Carlos Hermosillo, a stock strategist at Banorte-IXE in Mexico City, said the IPC would likely trade between 36,000 and 37,000 next week.

"It will be difficult to get above that, stocks are not exactly cheap," Hermosillo said.

Mexican stocks closed at a seven-month high last week, pushing UBS to downgrade its weighting of Mexican shares early this week, saying a rally had made local shares relatively expensive.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA declined 0.55 percent, with the index off 1.7 percent for the week.

Shares of Banco Santander Chile STG.SN, the Chilean unit of the Spanish bank, dropped 1.75 percent. (Additional reporting by Rachel Uranga in Mexico City Alexandra Ulmer in Santiago; Editing by Diane Craft)