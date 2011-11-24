* U.S. Thanksgiving closure keeps volumes thin * Brazil's Bovespa up 0.56 pct, Mexico's IPC down 0.15 pct (Recasts, changes byline, adds comments and closing prices)

By Rachel Uranga and Michael O'Boyle

MEXICO CITY, Nov 24 Latin American stocks wobbled on Thursday as Europe's debt crisis kept investors nervous, but analysts eyed flagging selling volume as a sign that stocks could pull out of a recent slump.

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS dropped 0.54 percent in a nine-session losing streak.

However, daily volume during a recent sell-off has been lower than the amount of trading seen during an October rally.

"Given the volumes we have seen, there are a good chunk of investors hanging on and still eyeing a rally into year end," said Roberto Galvan, an analyst at brokerage Actinver in Mexico City.

Volume on Thursday was its lowest since July 4 in Brazil and Mexico as the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday kept trading light. The trend will continue on Friday with Wall Street on a half day.

Investors have been spooked this week as German bond prices fell, hitting a nearly one-month low on Thursday, following a botched auction on Wednesday that raised concern the crisis may be spreading to Europe's economic powerhouse. [ID:nL5E7MN3J8]

RALLY HOPES HINGE ON GERMANY

European policy-makers are locked in an argument about whether the European Central Bank should do more to rescue the euro zone from a deepening sovereign debt crisis. [ID:nL5E7MO037]

Galvan said if Germany ends up backing a greater role for the central bank, global stock markets would see a sharp rally into year end.

"This could turn markets around, and the reaction could be a very sharp rise," Galvan said.

In Brazil, the benchmark Bovespa index .BVSP climbed 0.56 percent, ending a five-day string of losses.

A Reuters poll of 32 analysts expect Brazil's central bank to cut its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 11 percent next week. The prospect of lower interest rates could help retailers and home builders by providing cheaper credit.

Brazil's largest home builder, PDG Realty ( PDGR3.SA ), led gains, adding 5.08 percent, followed by home builder MRV Engenharia ( MRVE3.SA ), which was up 4.56 percent.

Mexico's IPC index .MXX slipped 0.15 percent, after recent losses took the index negative for the month.

Shares of telecommunications giant American Movil ( AMXL.MX ) declined 0.31 percent, and beverage and retail company Femsa ( FMSAUBD.MX ) fell 0.61 percent.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA edged down 0.05 percent, marking its sixth straight session of losses that took it to its lowest point this month.

Retailer Falabella FAL.SN led declines, shedding 1.37 percent. (Reporting by Rachel Uranga and Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Jan Paschal)