* Italy borrowing costs jump, pressuring new gov't

* Volume thin as U.S. post-holiday trading light

* Brazil's Bovespa up 0.5 pct, Mexico's IPC up 0.7 pct

By Luciana Lopez

SAO PAULO, Nov 25 Latin American stocks seesawed in choppy trading on Friday, on track to post their steepest weekly losses in two months as euro zone concerns were stoked by a jump in yields for debt-laden Italy.

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS moved up 0.13 percent, potentially capping a nine-session losing streak. But the index was down 6.9 percent for the week, its worst such performance in two months.

Technical indicators suggested the MSCI could be due to recover, with the nine-day relative strength index suggesting stocks were now oversold.

Italy paid a euro-era high 6.5 percent to borrow over six months and its longer-term funding costs soared far above levels seen as sustainable for public finances, raising the pressure on Rome's new emergency government. [ID:nL5E7MP0LG]

The euro zone sovereign debt crisis has worried investors for two years now, but with ever-larger economies in the crosshairs, doubt over the future of the 17-nation monetary union has grown in recent months.

Turmoil in the euro zone could depress global demand for Latin American commodity exports in coming years, including soy, iron ore and copper.

"It's uncertainty," said Luiz Nunes, director of Claritas Wealth Management in Sao Paulo.

Italy and Spain can be managed without rescues -- unlike bailout recipients Portugal, Ireland and Greece - but "leaders need to act as soon as possible," Nunes added.

Volumes were also expected to be thin on Friday, as U.S. markets were set to end the session early after the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday. Latin American stock trading depends heavily on foreign investors.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP gained 0.5 percent, reversing a loss early in the session. The index was sliding 1.99 percent for the week -- adding to losses in every week of November so far.

That index saw its fast and slow stochastics, technical momentum indicators, suggest stocks could move higher in coming sessions.

Homebuilders helped the index rise, with Cyrela ( CYRE3.SA ) up 1.73 percent, PDR Realty ( PDGR3.SA ) 1.56 percent and Gafisa ( GFSA3.SA ) 2.44 percent.

The country's central bank is expected to cut its benchmark interest rate to 11 percent from 11.5 percent next week. Lower interest rates typically help construction stocks as investors see easier financing conditions for real estate purchases.

Mexico's IPC index .MXX advanced 0.7 percent, tracking a 1.96 percent loss for the week.

Beverage and retail company Femsa ( FMSAUBD.MX ) helped lead gains with a rise of 2.2 percent.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA dropped 0.46 percent, shedding 6.3 percent for the week.

The IPSA's nine-session RSI also fell into oversold territory this week.

Industrial conglomerate and copper giant Copec COP.SN led losses, off 1.19 percent. ( Editing by W Simon )