* Usiminas shares surge after Ternium agrees to buy stake

* IMF denies readying Italy rescue package

* Brazil's Bovespa up 2.34 pct, Mexico's IPC up 3.97 pct

(Updates to afternoon)

By Luciana Lopez

SAO PAULO, Nov 28 Latin American stocks headed for their best session in a month on Monday on hopes for new measures to address the euro zone sovereign debt crisis, but gains could be vulnerable without concrete signs of progress.

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS advanced 4.04 percent, capping a 10-session losing streak for what could be its best day since late October.

An unsourced report in Italian daily La Stampa boosted global sentiment, suggesting the International Monetary Fund was preparing a rescue plan for Italy. That was later dismissed by an IMF spokesperson. [ID:nL4E7MS1BN]

"There's nothing concrete, nothing that changes risk," said Alessandra Ribeiro, an economist with Tendencias consultancy in Sao Paulo. "This is totally a one-off. Tomorrow the market will go back to being worried about Europe again."

Global stocks also advanced on the euro zone hopes, with key U.S. indexes rising in a broad rally. [ID:nL5E7MS0QK] and [ID:nN1E7AR0OP]

The euro zone debt crisis has roiled international markets for two years, with investors worried the region will slow sharply or even fall back into recession. Latin American investors worry that will weigh on global growth and appetite for the region's key commodities exports such as iron ore, soy and copper.

The euro zone crisis has become the biggest threat to the global economy and a break-up of the currency zone can no longer be ruled out, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said on Monday, slashing its forecasts. [ID:nL5E7MS1QX]

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP gained 2.34 percent and touched its highest in nearly a week.

Preferred shares of state-controlled oil company Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ) helped lead gains, moving up 2.05 percent.

Mining company Vale ( VALE5.SA ), the world's largest producer of iron ore, put on 1.97 percent. The company announced on Monday a more modest investment plan for 2012 than 2011. [ID:nN1E7AR0AY]

Preferred shares of steelmaker Usiminas ( USIM5.SA ) surged 6.7 percent after Ternium ( TX.N ), Latin America's second-largest steelmaker, said on Sunday it would pay $2.2 billion to buy a stake in the Brazilian company. [ID:nN1E7AQ0BY]

Mexico's benchmark IPC index .MXX surged 3.97 percent shortly after opening as heavyweight telecommunications company America Movil ( AMXL.MX ) ( AMX.N ) put on 3.52 percent.

U.S. retailers also posted strong sales over the Thanksgiving holiday. That could be good news for Mexico because the country sends the lion's share of its exports to its northern neighbor. [ID:nN1E7AR0LM]

In Mexico City shares of retailer Walmex WALMEXV.MX rose 2.54 percent.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA jumped 2.71 percent after having dropped for the past seven sessions.

Industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN led gains, climbing 3.85 percent.