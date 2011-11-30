* Major central banks coordinate to help liquidity

* U.S. housing, private employment numbers improve

* Brazil's Bovespa up 3.45 pct, Mexico's IPC up 2.79 pct (Updates prices throughout)

By Asher Levine and Rachel Uranga

BRASILIA/MEXICO CITY, Nov 30 Latin American stocks soared early on Wednesday after some of the world's biggest central banks surprised markets with a coordinated move to boost liquidity and the United States' labor and housing data showed improvement.

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS gained 5.2 percent, putting it on track for its strongest one-day percentage jump since May 2010.

The U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the central banks of Canada, Britain, Japan and Switzerland acted jointly on Wednesday to provide cheaper dollar liquidity to starved European banks facing a credit crunch as the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis threatened to bring financial disaster. For details, see [ID:nL5E7MU118]

"The idea of all the central banks is very clear - to try to calm the markets and send signals that will again make markets attractive," said Roberto Larenas, head of stock trading at Mexico City brokerage Finamex.

China also moved to boost liquidity on Wednesday, surprising markets by lowering the reserve ratio for the country's commercial lenders to ease a tight credit market and boost its economy, which has been running at its weakest pace since 2009. [ID:nL3E7J51YT]

China is Brazil's main trading partner and the main purchaser of Latin American exports such as soybeans, iron ore, and copper. Easier lending there could help Chinese companies to borrow and expand, supporting demand for those commodities.

The Reuters-Jefferies commodities index .CRB gained 1.44 percent on Wednesday.

Improvements in the U.S. housing and labor markets further supported a risk-on attitude among global investors.

U.S. private sector job growth accelerated in November as employers created the most jobs in nearly a year, prompting some economists to raise their forecasts for Friday's more comprehensive U.S. government labor report. [ID:nN1E7AS1R7]

The beleaguered U.S. housing market also showed some unexpected cheer as pending home sales surged in October amid low mortgage interest rates.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP jumped 3.45 percent, with heavyweight oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) gaining 3.64 percent and airline Gol (GOLL4.SA) rising 8.49 percent.

"With more confidence, people begin to take an attitude that is more risk-on than risk-off," said Jankiel Santos, chief economist of Espirito Santo Investment Bank. "It's hard to say if this will sustain an upward trajectory," he added, saying continued highs will depend on more information about the global financial system

Brazil's central bank is expected to cut its benchmark interest rate to 11 percent from 11.5 percent after the close of markets on Wednesday in a bid to sustain growth in the face of the global crisis. [ID:nN1E7AT08U]

Mexico's IPC index .MXX jumped 2.79 percent, with every stock in the index gaining, though trading was suspended for over an hour early in the Mexico City trading day. The bourse declined to provide a reason for the halt.

Mexico, which sends 80 percent of its exports to the United States, is particularly sensitive to developments in the U.S. economy.

America Movil (AMXL.MX), the telecommunications firm controlled by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, led stocks higher, gaining 1.73 percent, while retailer Wal-Mart Mexico WALMEXV.MX gained 3.27 percent.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA rose 3.23 percent, led by retailer Falabella FAL.SN, up 3.15 percent, and conglomerate Copec COP.SN, which gained 3.29 percent.