* Major central banks coordinate to help liquidity

* U.S. housing, private employment numbers improve

* Brazil's Bovespa up 2.85 pct, Mexico's IPC up 3.14 pct (Updates to close)

By Rachel Uranga

MEXICO CITY, Nov 30 Latin American stocks surged by the most in nearly 18 months on Wednesday after major central banks worldwide acted jointly to ease a credit crunch in Europe and U.S. labor and housing data showed improvement.

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS shot up 5.27 percent in its strongest one-day percentage jump since May 2010. The index has added more than 8 percent in the last three sessions as it bounces back from a seven-week low.

The U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the central banks of Canada, Britain, Japan and Switzerland said they will offer cheaper dollar liquidity to starved European banks facing a sovereign debt crisis that threatens financial disaster. For details, see [ID:nL5E7MU118]

"This has generated more confidence in the markets," said Luis Rodriguez, an analyst with Mexican brokerage Finamex. "There is more of an appetite for risk."

The mounting hopes that Europe will beef up its rescue fund combined with stronger than expected U.S. housing and labor markets.

"I think that this can keep going up," Rodriquez said.

U.S. private sector job growth accelerated in November as employers created the most jobs in nearly a year, prompting some economists to raise their forecasts for Friday's more comprehensive U.S. government labor report. [ID:nN1E7AS1R7]

The beleaguered U.S. housing market also showed some unexpected cheer as pending home sales surged in October amid low mortgage interest rates.

Rodriguez said Mexican stocks could extend their rise, helped by a U.S. factory survey and monthly jobs data due on Thursday and Friday, respectively, that should reinforce hopes the United States' economy should avert a recession.

Mexico's IPC index .MXX jumped 3.14 percent in its sharpest move since August. Trading was suspended for over an hour after stocks shot up more than 2.7 percent early in the day. The bourse declined to provide an explanation for the halt.

Mexico, which sends 80 percent of its exports to the United States, is particularly sensitive to developments in the world's largest economy.

Mexican broadcaster Grupo Televisa (TLVACPO.MX) led gains, rising 7.95 percent, followed by retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico WALMEXV.MNX, up 3.91 percent.

China also moved to boost liquidity on Wednesday, surprising markets by lowering the reserve ratio for the country's commercial lenders to ease a tight credit market and boost its economy, which has been running at its weakest pace since 2009. [ID:nL3E7J51YT]

China is Brazil's main trading partner and the main purchaser of Latin American exports such as soybeans, iron ore, and copper. Easier lending there could help Chinese companies to borrow and expand, supporting demand for those commodities.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP jumped 2.85 percent for its largest rise since late October. Heavyweight oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) gained 2.99 percent and Itau Unibanco (ITUB4.SA), Brazil's largest private-sector bank, rose 5.98 percent.

Brazilian stocks have been getting some support from anticipation the central bank would cut interest rates. After local markets closed on Wednesday, the central bank slashed the country's key rate to 11 percent from 11.5 percent, betting Europe's debt crisis and a weak global economy will stymie inflation pressures. [ID:nN1E7AT08U]

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA rose 2.55 percent, led by the the banking sector with Banco de Chile CHI.SN up 4.57 percent and Santander Chile (SAN.N) up 3.91 percent.

Minutes from Chile's central bank also showed a 25 basis point rate cut being weighed during its November policy meeting. [ID:nL1E7MU0AT]