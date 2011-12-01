* Brazil cuts tax on foreigners' stock buys and some bonds
* U.S. manufacturing grows, new unemployment claims rise
* Brazil's Bovespa rises 2.1 pct, Mexico's IPC dips 0.1 pct
By Asher Levine and Rachel Uranga
BRASILIA/MEXICO CITY, Dec 1 Brazilian stocks
gained on Thursday with the announcement of new measures to
boost consumption and investment in Latin America's largest
economy, though mixed U.S. manufacturing and labor data kept
Mexican stocks trading flat.
The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS rose
1.26 percent to its highest level in two weeks.
Brazil on Thursday announced a broad spectrum of measures
intended to shield its economy from a widening global financial
crisis, including tax cuts on personal credit, home appliances,
and foreign purchases of Brazilian stocks and bonds. For
details, see [ID:nN1E7B001T]
The announcement comes just one day after Brazil's central
bank cut its benchmark interest rate to 11 percent from 11.5
percent in a bid to sustain growth. [ID:nN1E7AT08U]
"These measures were well received by the market because
they showed that the government is willing to use other
measures besides monetary policy to avoid a stronger
deceleration of the economy," said Flavio Combat, chief
economist at Concordia Corretora in Sao Paulo.
"This is a positive thing in a moment when we have
persistent inflationary pressure," he added.
At a news conference in Brasilia, Finance Minister Guido
Mantega said the measures aim to ensure that Brazil's economy
starts 2012 on the upswing and grows 5 percent next year.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP gained 2.14
percent, after earlier hitting a two-week high.
State-controlled oil giant Petrobras (PETR4.SA) led the
index higher, gaining 1.9 percent, while exchange operator
BM&FBovespa (BVMF3.SA), boosted by the elimination of a
transaction tax on foreign investments in stocks, jumped 5.67
percent.
But U.S. data were mixed, weighing on Mexican equities.
The U.S. manufacturing sector grew faster than expected in
November, reaching its strongest level since June, though an
unexpected rise in new jobless claims suggests a recession can
not be ruled out for 2012. [ID:nN1E7B008U]
Mexico, which sends about 80 percent of its exports to the
United States, is particularly vulnerable to the pace of growth
in the world's largest economy.
Mexico's IPC index .MXX traded near flat, dipping 0.07
percent, a day after posting its biggest one-day gain since
August.
The U.S. data "shows that the economy is getting better,
not completely, but there is some recuperation," said Juan Jose
Resendiz, head of analysis at Mexico City-based brokerage
Arka.
America Movil (AMXL.MX), the telecommunications firm
controlled by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, pulled the index
lower, dropping 0.56 percent, while financial and retail firm
Grupo Elektra (ELEKTRA.MX) gained 3.24 percent.
Chile's IPSA index .IPSA lost 0.44 percent, falling back
from its 14-day simple moving average despite an early attempt
to retake that support level, eroded in mid-November.
Banks led losses, with Banco de Chile CHI.SN down 1.78
percent and Banco Santander Chile STG.SN off 1.99 percent.