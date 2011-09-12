* ECB official's resignation, Greece debt fuel fears
* French banks in spotlight on ratings cut expectations
* Brazil's Bovespa off 1.6 pct, Mexico's IPC off 1.17 pct
SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Sept 12 Latin American
stocks sank on Monday as investors worried about a crumbling
euro zone economy, including fears of a Greek default and
expectations of ratings downgrades for French banks.
The MSCI Latin American stocks index .MILA00000PUS gave
up 2.29 percent and touched its lowest since late August.
"Markets here woke up already with a lot of stress about
Greece," said Carlos Camacho, a fund manager with GAP Asset
Management in Rio de Janeiro who helps oversee 4 billion reais
(about $2.4 billion) in assets.
While hopes that Greece could roll over some of its
short-term debt helped markets pare losses slightly in the
morning, by mid-day stocks remained down sharply.
Euro zone debt worries have rattled markets for well over a
year, but those fears have increased in recent days, compounded
by the shock resignation of the top German official at the
With German politicians also suggesting Greece might have
to default on its sovereign debt -- despite ongoing efforts
from European leaders to stabilize the 17-nation euro zone --
investors on Monday dumped riskier assets around the world.
A faltering euro zone could drag on global growth next
year, stunting demand for Latin American commodities and
casting a pall over hopes for brisk expansion among major
emerging markets.
In Brazil, the Bovespa stock index .BVSP dropped 1.6
percent, off morning lows. The index traded within its range of
recent weeks as investors continue uncertain about global
economic growth.
But analysts have been lowering their projections for
expansion in Latin America's biggest economy, from around 4
percent at the start of the year to 3.56 percent now, according
to a weekly central bank survey released on Monday.
Banks particularly fell on Monday, with Itau Unibanco
(ITUB4.SA), Brazil's biggest private sector bank by assets,
down 3.4 percent and leading losses. Rival Bradesco (BBDC4.SA)
lost 2.96 percent as Banco do Brasil (BBAS3.SA), Latin
America's largest bank by assets, gave up 2.82 percent.
Oil companies also fell, with Petrobras (PETR4.SA) off 1.29
percent and OGX (OGXP3.SA) 2.11 percent.
Mexico's IPC index .MXX shed 1.17 percent and touched a
three-week low, continuing to fall below 34,000 points, the
two-third retracement of its August 2010 to January 2011 rally,
suggesting the index could head back toward the one-year lows
it hit in early August.
Heavyweight America Movil (AMXL.MX) shed 1 percent, with
financial company Grupo Elektra (ELEKTRA.MX) sinking 7.55
percent.
Chile's IPSA index .IPSA lost 1.74 percent and hit its
lowest in a month.
In one effect of the global crisis on Latin America,
Chile's Codelco, the world's top copper producer, said some of
its European and U.S. clients asked to cancel orders on worries
of possible slacker demand, a newspaper reported on Sunday.
Fertilizer producer Soquimich SQM_pb.SN led losses on the
IPSA with a drop of 3.49 percent.
