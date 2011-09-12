* ECB official's resignation, Greece debt fuel fears

* French banks in spotlight on ratings cut expectations

* Brazil's Bovespa off 1.6 pct, Mexico's IPC off 1.17 pct

By Luciana Lopez and Rachel Uranga

SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Sept 12 Latin American stocks sank on Monday as investors worried about a crumbling euro zone economy, including fears of a Greek default and expectations of ratings downgrades for French banks.

The MSCI Latin American stocks index .MILA00000PUS gave up 2.29 percent and touched its lowest since late August.

"Markets here woke up already with a lot of stress about Greece," said Carlos Camacho, a fund manager with GAP Asset Management in Rio de Janeiro who helps oversee 4 billion reais (about $2.4 billion) in assets.

While hopes that Greece could roll over some of its short-term debt helped markets pare losses slightly in the morning, by mid-day stocks remained down sharply.

Euro zone debt worries have rattled markets for well over a year, but those fears have increased in recent days, compounded by the shock resignation of the top German official at the European Central Bank. [ID:nL5E7KB12M]

With German politicians also suggesting Greece might have to default on its sovereign debt -- despite ongoing efforts from European leaders to stabilize the 17-nation euro zone -- investors on Monday dumped riskier assets around the world.

A faltering euro zone could drag on global growth next year, stunting demand for Latin American commodities and casting a pall over hopes for brisk expansion among major emerging markets.

In Brazil, the Bovespa stock index .BVSP dropped 1.6 percent, off morning lows. The index traded within its range of recent weeks as investors continue uncertain about global economic growth.

But analysts have been lowering their projections for expansion in Latin America's biggest economy, from around 4 percent at the start of the year to 3.56 percent now, according to a weekly central bank survey released on Monday. [ID:nS1E78B069]

Banks particularly fell on Monday, with Itau Unibanco (ITUB4.SA), Brazil's biggest private sector bank by assets, down 3.4 percent and leading losses. Rival Bradesco (BBDC4.SA) lost 2.96 percent as Banco do Brasil (BBAS3.SA), Latin America's largest bank by assets, gave up 2.82 percent.

Oil companies also fell, with Petrobras (PETR4.SA) off 1.29 percent and OGX (OGXP3.SA) 2.11 percent.

Mexico's IPC index .MXX shed 1.17 percent and touched a three-week low, continuing to fall below 34,000 points, the two-third retracement of its August 2010 to January 2011 rally, suggesting the index could head back toward the one-year lows it hit in early August.

Heavyweight America Movil (AMXL.MX) shed 1 percent, with financial company Grupo Elektra (ELEKTRA.MX) sinking 7.55 percent.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA lost 1.74 percent and hit its lowest in a month.

In one effect of the global crisis on Latin America, Chile's Codelco, the world's top copper producer, said some of its European and U.S. clients asked to cancel orders on worries of possible slacker demand, a newspaper reported on Sunday. [ID:nS1E78A08R]

Fertilizer producer Soquimich SQM_pb.SN led losses on the IPSA with a drop of 3.49 percent. ( Editing by W Simon )