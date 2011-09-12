* Talk of China buying Italian debt, offsets concern

* Worries over euro zone loom, further losses ahead

* Brazil's Bovespa and Mexico's IPC end near flat

By Michael O'Boyle and Rachel Uranga

MEXICO CITY, Sept 12 Stocks in Brazil and Mexico pared steep losses to close almost flat on Monday after reports China could buy Italian debt offset fears of a Greek default, but traders expected further losses ahead.

Italian officials told the Financial Times that Chinese investment officials had visited Rome last week, raising hopes the world's second biggest economy could help support European debt. [ID:nS1E78B1JM]

"The market is taking this as a sign of confidence," said a Mexico City based stock trader. But he warned, "the picture ahead looks as if the markets could keep weakening."

Fears about the euro zone debt have deepened since last week, with concerns about the health of French banks hitting the market on Monday.

Since last week, talk by some German politicians that Greece might have to default on its sovereign debt was compounded by the shock resignation of the top German official at the European Central Bank. [ID:nL5E7KB12M]

A faltering euro zone could drag on global growth, stunting demand for Latin American commodities and casting a pall over hopes for brisk expansion among major emerging markets.

The MSCI Latin American stocks index .MILA00000PUS lost 1.66 percent to close at its lowest in more than four weeks. Steep losses in Chile weighed on the index.

In Brazil, the Bovespa stock index .BVSP closed down 0.17 percent, snapping back from a 2.6 percent loss during the session.

Analysts have been lowering their projections for expansion in Latin America's biggest economy, from around 4 percent at the start of the year to 3.56 percent now, according to a weekly central bank survey released on Monday. [ID:nS1E78B069]

Banks particularly fell on Monday, with Itau Unibanco (ITUB4.SA), Brazil's biggest private sector bank by assets, down 1.77 percent. Rival Bradesco (BBDC4.SA) lost 1.71 percent as Banco do Brasil (BBAS3.SA), Latin America's largest bank by assets, gave up 1.92 percent.

Mexico's IPC index .MXX closed down 0.06 percent, bouncing back from a 1.8 percent loss during the session.

The index closed below key support at 34,000 points for the second straight session. That level coincides with the two-third retracement of the IPC's August 2010 to January 2011 rally and the break of the level suggests the index could head back toward the one-year lows it hit in early August.

America Movil (AMXL.MX) reversed losses of more than 1 percent to close up 0.87 percent. Those gains were offset by a 3.62 percent loss in shares of miner Penoles (PENOLES.MX). Chile's IPSA index .IPSA lost 2.32 percent and hit its lowest in a month.