* Talk of China buying Italian debt, offsets concern
* Worries over euro zone loom, further losses ahead
* Brazil's Bovespa and Mexico's IPC end near flat
By Michael O'Boyle and Rachel Uranga
MEXICO CITY, Sept 12 Stocks in Brazil and
Mexico pared steep losses to close almost flat on Monday after
reports China could buy Italian debt offset fears of a Greek
default, but traders expected further losses ahead.
Italian officials told the Financial Times that Chinese
investment officials had visited Rome last week, raising hopes
the world's second biggest economy could help support European
debt. [ID:nS1E78B1JM]
"The market is taking this as a sign of confidence," said a
Mexico City based stock trader. But he warned, "the picture
ahead looks as if the markets could keep weakening."
Fears about the euro zone debt have deepened since last
week, with concerns about the health of French banks hitting
the market on Monday.
Since last week, talk by some German politicians that
Greece might have to default on its sovereign debt was
compounded by the shock resignation of the top German official
at the European Central Bank. [ID:nL5E7KB12M]
A faltering euro zone could drag on global growth, stunting
demand for Latin American commodities and casting a pall over
hopes for brisk expansion among major emerging markets.
The MSCI Latin American stocks index .MILA00000PUS lost
1.66 percent to close at its lowest in more than four weeks.
Steep losses in Chile weighed on the index.
In Brazil, the Bovespa stock index .BVSP closed down
0.17 percent, snapping back from a 2.6 percent loss during the
session.
Analysts have been lowering their projections for expansion
in Latin America's biggest economy, from around 4 percent at
the start of the year to 3.56 percent now, according to a
weekly central bank survey released on Monday. [ID:nS1E78B069]
Banks particularly fell on Monday, with Itau Unibanco
(ITUB4.SA), Brazil's biggest private sector bank by assets,
down 1.77 percent. Rival Bradesco (BBDC4.SA) lost 1.71 percent
as Banco do Brasil (BBAS3.SA), Latin America's largest bank by
assets, gave up 1.92 percent.
Mexico's IPC index .MXX closed down 0.06 percent,
bouncing back from a 1.8 percent loss during the session.
The index closed below key support at 34,000 points for the
second straight session. That level coincides with the
two-third retracement of the IPC's August 2010 to January 2011
rally and the break of the level suggests the index could head
back toward the one-year lows it hit in early August.
America Movil (AMXL.MX) reversed losses of more than 1
percent to close up 0.87 percent. Those gains were offset by a
3.62 percent loss in shares of miner Penoles (PENOLES.MX).
Chile's IPSA index .IPSA lost 2.32 percent and hit its lowest
in a month.