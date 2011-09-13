* Worries about Italy auction, Greece uncertainty weigh

* Brazil's Bovespa off 0.4 pct, Mexico's IPC up 0.1 pct

By Rachel Uranga and Luciana Lopez

MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, Sept 13 Latin American stocks slipped on Tuesday as waning confidence in the ability of Europe's policymakers to contain the euro zone debt crisis weighed on riskier assets around the world.

The MSCI Latin American stocks index .MILA00000PUS fell 0.86 percent, losing ground for the third straight session. The index managed to hold above its intraday low from the previous session that marked its lowest in nearly five weeks.

Deepening fears about the health of European banks, the risk of a default by Greece and rising borrowing costs in Italy have hammered global stocks and threaten to send the MSCI Latin American index back to its August low, its cheapest since May 2010.

Moreover, investors are worried the United States could slip back into recession as its politicians fail to agree on how to aid the economy of one of Latin America's top trading partners.

"There is a lack of confidence in what is going to happen next," said Patricia Berry, an analyst at brokerage Intercam in Mexico City.

"People don't trust (authorities in Europe and the United States) any longer because they haven't made decisions on time or decisions that make a difference. It's not the companies, it's not the economies. It's the uncertainty."

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Europe was doing everything in its power to avoid a default by Greece, while pressure mounted on Italy after it paid higher yields on a new five-year bond. [ID:nL5E7KD1PZ] and [ID:nL5E7KD1G0]

Meanwhile, U.S. Republicans won't back the tax increases President Barack Obama has proposed to pay for his job-creation bill and the issue may not be resolved until after the 2012 elections, a top lawmaker said on Tuesday. [ID:nWNA8361]

In Brazil, the Bovespa stock index .BVSP lost 0.41 percent to 55,454 points.

"The market as a whole is nervous, and a nervous market naturally overacts to anything that happens," said Daniel Marques, an equity analyst with Agora in Sao Paulo. "We're not recommending any long-term moves."

The Bovespa has been bouncing in an about 7.5 percent range between 54,000 and 58,000. The index found support just above 54,000 in the previous session.

Shares in Itau Unibanco (ITUB4.SA), Brazil's biggest private sector bank by assets, shed 2.12 percent and rival Bradesco (BBDC4.SA) lost 1.63 percent.

Mexico's IPC index .MXX edged up 0.12 percent to 33,833 points, but it was still trading below a key support at 34,000 points for the third straight session.

That level coincides with the two-third retracement of the IPC's August 2010 to January 2011 rally and the break below the level suggests the index could head back toward the one-year lows it hit in early August.

Telecoms America Movil (AMXL.MX) fell 0.67 percent, but those losses were offset by a 1.54 percent gain in bottler FEMSA (FMSAUBD.MX).

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA edged up 0.13 percent, bouncing back from a one-month low. ( Writing by Michael O'Boyle, editing by W Simon )