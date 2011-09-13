* Worries about Italy auction, Greece uncertainty weigh
* Brazil's Bovespa off 0.4 pct, Mexico's IPC up 0.1 pct
By Rachel Uranga and Luciana Lopez
MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, Sept 13 Latin American
stocks slipped on Tuesday as waning confidence in the ability
of Europe's policymakers to contain the euro zone debt crisis
weighed on riskier assets around the world.
The MSCI Latin American stocks index .MILA00000PUS fell
0.86 percent, losing ground for the third straight session. The
index managed to hold above its intraday low from the previous
session that marked its lowest in nearly five weeks.
Deepening fears about the health of European banks, the
risk of a default by Greece and rising borrowing costs in Italy
have hammered global stocks and threaten to send the MSCI Latin
American index back to its August low, its cheapest since May
2010.
Moreover, investors are worried the United States could
slip back into recession as its politicians fail to agree on
how to aid the economy of one of Latin America's top trading
partners.
"There is a lack of confidence in what is going to happen
next," said Patricia Berry, an analyst at brokerage Intercam in
Mexico City.
"People don't trust (authorities in Europe and the United
States) any longer because they haven't made decisions on time
or decisions that make a difference. It's not the companies,
it's not the economies. It's the uncertainty."
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Europe was doing
everything in its power to avoid a default by Greece, while
pressure mounted on Italy after it paid higher yields on a new
five-year bond. [ID:nL5E7KD1PZ] and [ID:nL5E7KD1G0]
Meanwhile, U.S. Republicans won't back the tax increases
President Barack Obama has proposed to pay for his job-creation
bill and the issue may not be resolved until after the 2012
elections, a top lawmaker said on Tuesday. [ID:nWNA8361]
In Brazil, the Bovespa stock index .BVSP lost 0.41
percent to 55,454 points.
"The market as a whole is nervous, and a nervous market
naturally overacts to anything that happens," said Daniel
Marques, an equity analyst with Agora in Sao Paulo. "We're not
recommending any long-term moves."
The Bovespa has been bouncing in an about 7.5 percent range
between 54,000 and 58,000. The index found support just above
54,000 in the previous session.
Shares in Itau Unibanco (ITUB4.SA), Brazil's biggest
private sector bank by assets, shed 2.12 percent and rival
Bradesco (BBDC4.SA) lost 1.63 percent.
Mexico's IPC index .MXX edged up 0.12 percent to 33,833
points, but it was still trading below a key support at 34,000
points for the third straight session.
That level coincides with the two-third retracement of the
IPC's August 2010 to January 2011 rally and the break below the
level suggests the index could head back toward the one-year
lows it hit in early August.
Telecoms America Movil (AMXL.MX) fell 0.67 percent, but
those losses were offset by a 1.54 percent gain in bottler
FEMSA (FMSAUBD.MX).
Chile's IPSA index .IPSA edged up 0.13 percent, bouncing
back from a one-month low.
( Writing by Michael O'Boyle, editing by W Simon )