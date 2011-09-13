* Investors pause sell-off as European leaders eyed

* Brazil Bovespa off 0.25 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.46 pct (Recasts, adds comments and closing prices)

By Rachel Uranga and Alexandra Ulmer

MEXICO CITY/SANTIAGO, Sept 13 Latin American stocks slipped on Tuesday, dragged down by losses in Brazil even as Mexico and Chile edged up, on hopes European leaders could come up with new plans to support debt-laden Greece.

The MSCI Latin American stocks index .MILA00000PUS fell 0.55 percent, losing ground for the third straight session to close at its lowest in nearly five weeks.

A conference call set for Wednesday between Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou, French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel tentatively raised investor confidence but analysts said much uncertainty lingered.

"The volatility will remain until we have clear evidence of what happens with Greece," said Gonzalo Fernandez, an analyst at Santander in Mexico City.

"Nobody can assure if Greece is going to default at this point. The news and the sentiment changes day by day," he said.

Deepening concerns about the health of European banks and fears the United States could slip back into recession have weighed on Latin American markets.

Analysts said signs of bickering among European policymakers and a political stalemate in the United States on how to aid the economy would likely continue to pressure stocks.

"People don't trust (authorities in Europe and the United States) any longer because they haven't made decisions on time or decisions that make a difference. It's not the companies, it's not the economies. It's the uncertainty," said Patricia Berry, an analyst at brokerage Intercam in Mexico City.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Europe was doing everything in its power to avoid a default by Greece, while pressure mounted on Italy after it paid higher yields on a new five-year bond. [ID:nL5E7KD1PZ] and [ID:nL5E7KD1G0]

Meanwhile, U.S. Republicans won't back the tax increases President Barack Obama has proposed to pay for his job-creation bill and the issue may not be resolved until after the 2012 elections, a top lawmaker said on Tuesday. [ID:nWNA8361]

In Brazil, the Bovespa stock index .BVSP lost 0.25 percent to 55,543 points.

The Bovespa has been bouncing in about 7.5 percent range between 54,000 and 58,000. The index found support just above 54,000 in the previous session.

Shares in clothing retailer Lojas Renner (LREN3.SA) fell 6 percent, with Brazilian oil and gas company OGX (OGXP3.SA) gaining 1.4 percent

Mexico's IPC index .MXX edged up 0.46 percent to 33,947 points, but it was still trading below a key support at 34,000 points for the third straight session.

That level coincides with the two-third retracement of the IPC's August 2010 to January 2011 rally and the break below the level suggests the index could head back toward the one-year lows it hit in early August.

Mexican beverage and retail company FEMSA (FMSAUBD.MX) added 2.5 percent.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA edged up 0.51 percent, bouncing back from a one-month low.

Chilean airline LAN LAN.SN (LFL.N) buoyed the rise, adding 3 percent on hopes the country's antitrust regulator will soon approve its takeover of Brazilian TAM Linhas Aereas TAMM4.SA. Shares for Linhas jumped 2.4 percent.

"The IPSA rose marginally on Europe ... but we're lacking facts to trigger a truly significant increase," said Ramon Lagos, analyst with Banco Penta in Santiago.