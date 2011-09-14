* Euro bond possibility faces significant hurdles

* Until crisis end in sight, uncertainty to remain

* Brazil Bovespa dips 0.05 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.08 pct

By Luciana Lopez and Rachel Uranga

SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Sept 14 Latin American stocks seesawed early on Wednesday as investors hoped euro zone bonds could help a debt crisis there but saw a difficult road ahead before long-standing problems could be finally solved.

The MSCI Latin American stocks index .MILA00000PUS dropped 0.91 percent, a day after closing at its lowest in nearly five weeks, although the region's largest stock markets traded near the unchanged mark.

Global equities rose earlier in the day as the head of the European Commission said it would soon present options for euro area bonds. [ID:nL3E7KE09F]

But markets were skeptical about the fate of such bonds in the face of political resistance in the 17-country monetary union, including heavyweight Germany.

"We could see a relief rally on the thousands of proposals they could come up with for Greece, about the unified European bond and whatever else," said Carlos Alonso, a trader at brokerage Interacciones in Mexico City. "But these are just words, until we see something more solid, there won't be a sustained rally."

Nor is help from the BRICS group of emerging markets likely to save struggling countries such as Greece, Portugal and Ireland, said Alexandre Montes, an analyst with Lopes Filho & Associados consultancy in Brazil, particularly if world number two economy China puts too many restrictions on its aid.

"If you have the option of not being in stocks right now, I recommend it," he said. "If you have to be in for whatever reason, go defensive."

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP dropped 0.05 percent, reversing gains early in the morning.

"I don't see anything that gets me excited about buying now," Montes said. "We're still far" from seeing the end of the crisis, adding that "things are going to get cheaper."

Banks particularly fell, with Itau Unibanco (ITUB4.SA), Brazil's biggest private sector lender by assets, down 0.96 percent. Banco do Brasil (BBAS3.SA), Latin America's largest bank by assets, fell 0.85 percent as Bradesco (BBDC4.SA) shed 0.89 percent.

Mexico's IPC index .MXX edged up 0.08 percent, trying to regain key support of 34,000 points.

Mining companies dropped, with Grupo Mexico (GMEXICOB.MX) off 0.74 percent and Industrias Penoles (PENOLES.MX) down 0.45 percent.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA declined 0.02 percent near mid-day, reversing an early advance on hopes for euro area bonds.

Banco Santander Chile STG.SN -- the Chilean unit of the Spain-headquartered bank -- dropped 0.45 percent. Regional energy group Enersis ENE.SN retreated 0.52 percent. ( Editing by W Simon )