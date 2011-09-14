* French, German efforts to stem Greek default spurs rally

* Investors optimistic on euro bond hopes

* Brazil Bovespa adds 1.3 pct, Mexico IPC up 2.1 pct

By Rachel Uranga and Michael O'Boyle

MEXICO CITY, Sept 14 Latin American stocks rallied on Wednesday after European leaders showed a strong united front to prevent a Greek default and stem the euro zone debt crisis.

French and German leaders in a joint statement following a conference call said they are convinced Greece will stay in the euro zone. The European Commission floated the idea of a euro bond that could offer relief to the region. [ID:nP6E7JV05E]

The MSCI Latin American stocks index .MILA00000PUS gained 0.37 percent.

"The message they wanted to portray is that Greece is and will remain part of the euro zone. They made it sound to me, as a pretty strong commitment from all sides," said Alberto Bernal, head of analysis at Bulltick Capital Markets in Miami.

International leaders have been placing pressure on euro zone officials to come up with a solution to the region's long-standing debt problems.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner on Wednesday urged European leaders to act more forcefully to solve the escalating crisis while Indian and Brazilian officials said they were discussing increasing their euro sovereign holdings. [ID:nS1E78D0FH] [ID:nS1E78C0F]

Latin American stocks bounced back and forth in recent days as confidence in policy makers to reign in the crisis has waned. Volume in Mexico and Brazil remained in line with recent sessions and did not suggest that investors were flocking back to the region's stocks.

"There was not a lot of volume behind the stock gains, U.S. bonds did not sell off and commodities kept falling, so I still don't think this is very optimistic," said Carlos Alonso, a trader at brokerage Interacciones in Mexico City.

Market players will be watching for clearer signs the region can put Europe's economy on the road to recovery with EU finance ministers set to meet in Poland on Monday. [ID:nL5E7KD3TB]

European commission President Jose Manuel Barroso has also promised to soon present plans for a united euro zone bond.

"The volatility will still continue but much is going to depend on the agreements reached in the coming meetings," said Gerardo Copca, an analyst at Metanalisis in Mexico City.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP added 1.34 percent, with Itau Unibanco (ITUB4.SA), Brazil's biggest private sector lender by assets, up 0.93 percent.

Mexico's IPC index .MXX rose 2.10 percent, as it regained a key support of 34,000 points. Mining companies ended mixed, with Grupo Mexico (GMEXICOB.MX) down 1.12 percent and Industrias Penoles (PENOLES.MX) up 0.93 percent.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA gained 0.53 percent with Banco Santander Chile STG.SN -- the Chilean unit of the Spain-headquartered bank -- up 1.01 percent.