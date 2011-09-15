* French, German leaders say want Greece in euro zone

* Rally could be short-lived until Greece fate decided

* Brazil's Bovespa up 1.14 pct, Mexico's IPC up 0.69 pct

By Luciana Lopez

SAO PAULO, Sept 15 Latin American stocks rose on Thursday as investors breathed a sigh of relief over French and German support for debt-laden Greece, but a rally could be short-lived until concrete measures arise.

The MSCI Latin American stocks index .MILA00000PUS jumped 2.07 percent for what could be its strongest gains in three weeks.

The leaders of France and Germany told Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou in a conference call on Wednesday that it was vital to implement reforms and meet fiscal goals set under a July 21 bailout plan. [ID:nLDE78D090]

But Germany's Angela Merkel and France's Nicolas Sarkozy also said that they were determined to keep Greece in the 17-nation euro zone.

Worries about debt-laden euro zone countries such as Greece, Ireland and Portugal have roiled markets for well over a year, with speculation ramping up recently that Greece would default and perhaps even leave the monetary union.

"France and Germany made their support for Greece explicit," said Pedro Galdi, an analyst with SLW brokerage. "We're in a moment of calm, but things are still very dangerous."

Until Greece's future is decided -- along with that of the euro zone itself -- markets will stay choppy, Galdi said. "For now the market is recovering, but any piece of bad news and that could change."

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP added 1.14 percent, but stayed within its recent range of 54,000 to 58,000. The index traded above its 50-day simple moving average, struggling to stay above a level that has provided resistance at several points in recent months.

In addition, this month the index has consistently marked lower highs with each bout of gains, a signal of flagging momentum.

Commodities companies led the index, with mining giant Vale (VALE5.SA) up 1.14 percent and state-controlled oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) rising 1.02 percent.

TIM Participacoes (TIMP3.SA), Brazil's second-largest wireless phone company, jumped 1.55 percent after its parent company agreed to buy two-thirds of a planned $1 billion share offering. [ID:nS1E78E0HI]

Shares of Brazilian developer BR Properties (BRPR3.SA) rose 3.3 percent after it agreed to buy rival WTorre Properties. [ID:nS1E78D244] BR Properties stock is not part of the Bovespa index.

Mexico's IPC index .MXX rose 0.69 percent, on track for a third straight session of gains.

Shares of the country's leading retailer, Walmex WALMEXV.MX, was a major gainer, posting an advance of 1.34 percent. Mining company Grupo Mexico (GMEXICOB.MX) added 1.14 percent.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA moved up 0.63 percent, boosted by rising copper prices. The country is the world's largest copper exporter. [ID:nL5E7KF0P5]

Industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN led that advance, up 1.06 percent.

Peru's IGRA index .IGRA gained 0.41 percent, hitting its highest intraday level in more than a week. (Additional reporting by Rachel Uranga in Mexico City, editing by W Simon )