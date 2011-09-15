* MSCI Latam index up 1.45 percent

* Hopes rise that Greece will avert default

* Brazil's Bovespa up 0.17 pct, Mexico's IPC up 1.5 pct (Recasts, updates to close)

By Rachel Uranga and Luciana Lopez

MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, Sept 15 Latin American stocks rose on Thursday as central banks around the world offered better access to U.S. dollars, easing investor fears that markets could freeze up and deepen the euro zone debt crisis.

The MSCI Latin American stocks index .MILA00000PUS jumped 1.45 percent, climbing for the third-straight day for its largest one-day percentage gain in more than a week.

The European Central Bank, the U.S. Federal Reserve and other major central banks took the coordinated action to keep hard-hit European banks stable during an emerging credit crunch due to the region's sovereign debt crisis.

The move, one day after French and German leaders assured markets Greece would stay in the euro zone, calmed jittery investors.

"The lessened probability of a Greek default is supporting markets, helped by the central banks' action," said Juan Jose Resendiz, head of analysis at Mexico City-based brokerage Arka.

Meanwhile, markets continue to show volatility as investors look for signals that U.S. and European policymakers will offer longer-term measures to stem the debt crisis and contain a global slowdown.

"We're in a moment of calm, but things are still very dangerous," said Pedro Galdi, an analyst with SLW brokerage. "For now the market is recovering, but any piece of bad news and that could change."

Until Greece's future is decided -- along with that of the euro zone itself -- markets will stay choppy, he said.

Next week the Federal Reserve will contemplate measures to stimulate the sluggish U.S. economy. In Latin America's U.S. export-dependent countries, investors have been betting the Fed will propose stimulus measures to boost the economy.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP added 0.17 percent, but stayed within its recent range of 54,000 to 58,000. The index traded above its 50-day simple moving average, struggling to stay above a level that has provided resistance at several points in recent months.

In addition, this month the index has consistently marked lower highs with each bout of gains, a signal of flagging momentum.

Mining giant Vale (VALE5.SA) led the index, up 1.35 percent with Itau Unibanco (ITUB4.SA) rising 1.66 percent.

Mexico's IPC index .MXX gained 1.5 percent, rising for a third straight day.

Shares of retailer Grupo Elektra (ELEKTRA.MX) shot up 9.79 percent, while the country's biggest retailer, Walmex WALMEXV.MX, added 2.2 percent.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA moved up 0.51 percent, boosted by Chilean retailer Falabella FAL.SN, which gained 1.55 percent. (Editing by Dan Grebler)