* Euro zone hopes up after coordinated c.bank action
* Brazil govt move to shield local carmakers helps steel
* Brazil's Bovespa up 0.8 pct, Mexico closed for holiday
By Luciana Lopez
SAO PAULO, Sept 16 Latin American stocks dipped
early on Friday as investors pondered moves in the euro zone to
ease a debt crisis, though Brazilian steelmakers benefited from
a government tax on imported cars.
The MSCI Latin American stocks index .MILA00000PUS fell
0.2 percent, just on the edge of a third session of gains.
The index was still nearly flat for the week, as investors
fretted about the global economy in a week full of developments
in the European Union's sovereign debt crisis that some say
could see fiscally-troubled Greece exit the 17-country euro
zone.
Coordinated action on Thursday from the European Central
Bank, the U.S. Federal Reserve and other major central banks to
shield European banks from the fiscal crisis eased some of
those fears.
That move boosted stocks in the previous session and helped
early on Friday, said Marcello Paixao, a partner and fund
manager at Principia Capital Management.
But he said markets were still nervous, with investors
reluctant to take long-term positions and volumes dropping
off.
"The market is without any definition, waiting to see what
they decide in Europe," he said. After a recent wave of
sell-offs, he said, "when the market began seesawing around the
same levels, liquidity dropped off a lot."
Liquidity has also become more concentrated in larger
stocks, he said, with smaller equities suffering a bigger
drop-off in volume.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP added 0.08
percent, with the index positive for the week.
Still, the index has been struggling to break out of its
recent range of 54,000 to 58,000, with the Bovespa steadily
marking lower highs through the month, a sign of flagging
momentum.
Steelmaker CSN (CSNA3.SA) gained 0.8 percent as rival
Usiminas (USIM5.SA) rose 1.3 percent.
The group of companies that control Usiminas denied there
was a a proposal to sell some or all of their stakes in the
company, according to a regulatory filing published on Friday.
[ID:nE5E7JC06J]
The steelmakers also benefited from steps by the government
late on Thursday to shield local automakers from imports,
Paixao said. [ID:nS1E78E1YD]
Banks rose, with Itau Unibanco (ITUB4.SA) rising 0.1
percent and Bradesco (BBDC4.SA) up 0.3percent. Banco do Brasil
(BBAS3.SA), Latin America's biggest bank by assets, added 0.5
percent.
Chile's IPSA index .IPSA slipped 0.21 percent after three
days of gains. The index was down for a second straight weekly
loss.
Banco Santander Chile STG.SN led losses, down 2.3
percent.
Peru's IGRA index .IGRA edged up 0.1 percent and touched
its highest in nearly two weeks.
Mexican markets were closed for a holiday.
(Editing by Padraic Cassidy)