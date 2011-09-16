* Euro zone hopes up after coordinated c.bank action

* Brazil govt move to shield local carmakers helps steel

* Brazil's Bovespa up 0.8 pct, Mexico closed for holiday

By Luciana Lopez

SAO PAULO, Sept 16 Latin American stocks dipped early on Friday as investors pondered moves in the euro zone to ease a debt crisis, though Brazilian steelmakers benefited from a government tax on imported cars.

The MSCI Latin American stocks index .MILA00000PUS fell 0.2 percent, just on the edge of a third session of gains.

The index was still nearly flat for the week, as investors fretted about the global economy in a week full of developments in the European Union's sovereign debt crisis that some say could see fiscally-troubled Greece exit the 17-country euro zone.

Coordinated action on Thursday from the European Central Bank, the U.S. Federal Reserve and other major central banks to shield European banks from the fiscal crisis eased some of those fears.

That move boosted stocks in the previous session and helped early on Friday, said Marcello Paixao, a partner and fund manager at Principia Capital Management.

But he said markets were still nervous, with investors reluctant to take long-term positions and volumes dropping off.

"The market is without any definition, waiting to see what they decide in Europe," he said. After a recent wave of sell-offs, he said, "when the market began seesawing around the same levels, liquidity dropped off a lot."

Liquidity has also become more concentrated in larger stocks, he said, with smaller equities suffering a bigger drop-off in volume.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP added 0.08 percent, with the index positive for the week.

Still, the index has been struggling to break out of its recent range of 54,000 to 58,000, with the Bovespa steadily marking lower highs through the month, a sign of flagging momentum.

Steelmaker CSN (CSNA3.SA) gained 0.8 percent as rival Usiminas (USIM5.SA) rose 1.3 percent.

The group of companies that control Usiminas denied there was a a proposal to sell some or all of their stakes in the company, according to a regulatory filing published on Friday. [ID:nE5E7JC06J]

The steelmakers also benefited from steps by the government late on Thursday to shield local automakers from imports, Paixao said. [ID:nS1E78E1YD]

Banks rose, with Itau Unibanco (ITUB4.SA) rising 0.1 percent and Bradesco (BBDC4.SA) up 0.3percent. Banco do Brasil (BBAS3.SA), Latin America's biggest bank by assets, added 0.5 percent.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA slipped 0.21 percent after three days of gains. The index was down for a second straight weekly loss.

Banco Santander Chile STG.SN led losses, down 2.3 percent.

Peru's IGRA index .IGRA edged up 0.1 percent and touched its highest in nearly two weeks.

Mexican markets were closed for a holiday. (Editing by Padraic Cassidy)