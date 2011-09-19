* Investors worry Greece could default on sovereign debt

* Brazil's Bovespa dips 1.3 pct, Mexico's IPC off 1.03 pct

* Bovespa tests support for 14-day simple moving avg

By Luciana Lopez

SAO PAULO, Sept 19 Latin American stocks dropped in early trading on Monday as investors dumped riskier assets on fears Greece could default on its sovereign debt, a move that could be a drag on global growth for years.

The MSCI Latin American stocks index .MILA00000PUS sank 3.8 percent and was on course for its biggest drop in a month.

Equities slumped around the world as investors saw Greece defaulting under an unsustainable debt load, and in turn roiling the 17-nation euro zone.

International lenders told Greece on Monday it must shrink its public sector and improve tax collection to avoid default within weeks as investors spooked by political setbacks in Europe dumped risky assets. For details, see [ID:nL5E7KJ34A]

"You can fool some of the people all of the time and all of the people some of the time. You can't fool all the people all the time," said Jose Francisco de Lima Goncalves, chief economist for Banco Fator in Sao Paulo.

"Greece is already gone. There's no way for them to pay their debt," he said.

For emerging markets such as those in Latin America, that would lead to a spike in global risk aversion and slower world growth rates, he added.

The Reuters-Jefferies commodities index .CRB sank 1.8 percent, reflecting worries that slower world growth would depress consumption of raw materials exported by many of Latin America's biggest companies.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP retreated 1.5 percent, off the day's lows as it tested key support at the 14-day simple moving average, which could limit losses for the session.

The index has been stuck in a range between 54,000 and 58,000 in recent sessions on the cloudy global outlook.

Shares of commodities companies were among the big decliners, with state-controlled energy company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) losing 0.9 percent and rival OGX (OGXP3.SA) off 2.3 percent.

Mining giant Vale (VALE5.SA), the world's largest producer of iron ore, gave up 0.1 percent.

Banks also lost ground, with Itau Unibanco (ITUB4.SA), Brazil's largest private sector bank by assets, down 2 percent. Banco do Brasil (BBAS3.SA), Latin America's biggest bank by assets, declined 2.1 percent, and Santander Brasil (SANB11.SA), the Brazil unit of the Spain-headquartered bank, retreated 3.6 percent.

Mexico's IPC index .MXX slid 0.9 percent.

Televisa (TLVACPO.MX), the world's leading provider of Spanish language programming, sank 3.5 percent as cement maker Cemex (CMXCPO.MX) tumbled 6.65 percent.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA shed 0.4 percent, capping a three-day streak of gains. Shares of Banco Santander Chile STG.SN lost 2.2 percent as conglomerate Copec COP.SN declined 2.5 percent.

Peru's IGRA .IGRA moved down 0.4 percent after five days of advances. (Additional reporting by Rachel Uranga in Mexico; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)