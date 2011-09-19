* Greek debt fears spook investors

* Investors await details of pending debt default deal

* Brazil's Bovespa falls, Mexico's IPC down 0.30 pct

By Rachel Uranga

MEXICO CITY, Sept 19 Latin American stocks fell on Monday as investors remained skeptical world leaders could prevent Greece from defaulting on its sovereign debt, an act that could trigger an economic tidal wave across Europe.

The MSCI Latin American stocks index .MILA00000PUS sank 2.89 percent to its lowest point in more than five weeks.

After talks with the European Union and International Monetary Fund, a Greek finance minister said the country was near an agreement with world lenders to avert a default but there were no details before Latin American markets closed. [ID:nA8E7K200V] [ID:nL5E7KJ42F]

"Unfortunately the governments remain very inefficient," said Juan Carlos Sotomayor, head of analysis at the Mexico City brokerage Actinver. "So many months have passed, we have seen a deep crisis. Governments need to act with discipline."

Pressure has been building on world leaders to tackle the debt crisis. International lenders urged Greece on Monday to reign in public sector spending and improve its tax collection or risk running out of money. But European officials have so far failed to come up with a solution [ID:nL5E7KJ1NN] and the uncertainty has kept markets volatile.

"Now is not the moment to enter the market and take chances, it's the time to stay static, liquid and wait to see how the European governments are going to prevent this or take more extreme measures over Greece," Sotomayor said.

Jittery market players fear a default could roil the 17-nation euro zone, where leaders have scrambled for almost two years to prop up debt-laden nations including Portugal and Ireland. For emerging markets such as those in Latin America, a default could lead to a spike in global risk aversion.

The five BRICS nations, which include Brazil, have bought debt through the European Financial Stability Facility and could buy more, a Brazilian paper said on Monday. [ID:nS1E78I0BU]

Latin American markets will also be eyeing the U.S. Federal Reserve policy-setting panel on Tuesday and Wednesday, as it considers ways to boost the country's sagging economy. The region leans heavily on the United States, with Mexico sending nearly 80 percent of its exports there.

Mexico's IPC index .MXX slid 0.30 percent with shares of the cement giant Cemex (CMXCPO.MX) tumbling 7.8 percent after brokerage firms lowered their recommendations on concerns that a global economic slowdown could diminish orders. [ID:nWNAB6984]

Televisa (TLVACPO.MX), the world's leading provider of Spanish language programming, fell 3.7 percent.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP retreated 0.19 percent. The index has been stuck in a range between 54,000 and 58,000 in recent sessions on the cloudy global outlook.

The largest Brazilian maker of disposable consumer goods Hypermarcas (HYPE3.SA) fell 5.5 percent. [ID:nS1E78I0OS] Homebuilder Gafisa (GFSA3.SA) also fell 4.16 percent.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA shed 0.38 percent, capping a three-day streak of gains. Shares of Banco Santander Chile STG.SN lost 2.22 percent as conglomerate Copec COP.SN declined 2.49 percent. (Additional reporting by Luciana Lopez in Sao Paulo; Editing by Andrew Hay)