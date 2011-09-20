* Investors wary on Fed's measures to boost economy

* Gloomy outlook in Europe, concerns linger

* Brazil shares fall 1.2 pct, Mexico stocks slip 2.1 pct

By Rachel Uranga and Alexandra Ulmer

MEXICO CITY/SANTIAGO, Sept 20 Latin American stocks fell sharply on Tuesday ahead of an expected announcement by the U.S. Federal Reserve that it will stock up on longer-term Treasury notes.

Continued uncertainty over the euro zone also weighed and the MSCI Latin American stocks index .MILA00000PUS shed 1.1 percent, falling to levels not seen in more than five-weeks.

"Everything will depend on what the Fed says," said Gerardo Copca, a strategist at MetAnalisis consultancy in Mexico City. "The United States needs to gain the confidence of investors...If the measures are fundamental and have the ability to improve the economy then we could see the tendency of the markets to improve."

Investors hoped a two-day meeting by the U.S. central bank could offer aid to a lagging U.S. economy. Latin America, especially Mexico is heavily dependent on the health of the U.S. economy which is the largest in the world.

The Fed is expected to announce on Wednesday an effort to push already-low long-term interest rates even lower by tilting toward longer-duration bonds in its portfolio, a move known as Operation Twist. [FED/AHEAD]

Meanwhile, the debt-laden euro zone continued to weigh down markets.

Standard & Poor's downgraded Italy's sovereign credit rating and although investors shrugged it off, wary market players continue to view prospects in Europe gloomily.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP slumped 1.27 percent to 56,378, cracking the 54,000 to 58,000 range that has limited both losses and gains since late October.

"The market is at a tipping point. Either things are going to get better, with (Brazilian stocks) going for 63,000 points, or else they're going to slip further," said Guilherme Sand, who helps oversee 700 million reais in stocks for Solidus Corretora in Porto Alegre, Brazil.

Brazil's steelmakers slid, with Gerdau (GGBR4.SA) giving up 3.5 percent and CSN (CSNA3.SA) losing 2.45 percent.

Moody's Investors Service underscored the dangers to that sector, among others, in a report on Tuesday.

"(W)e believe that global factors including capital markets volatility and increased economic uncertainty may result in a slightly more negative bias toward more cyclical sectors such as paper and pulp, steel and mining," said Filippe Goossens, a Moody's analyst.

Mexico's IPC index .MXX dropped 2.11 percent, falling for a second straight day.

Shares of America Movil (AMXL.MX), one of the world's biggest telecommunications companies, lost 2.14 percent as cement maker Cemex (CMXCPO.MX) gave up 8.6 percent.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA bucked the trend, gaining 1.18 percent buoyed by shares in the commodities sector. Those stocks rose after Chile's peso closed at near 8-month lows, fueling hopes a rally in the currency -- which has hurt exports -- may be slowing. [ID:nS1E78J10Z]

"The dollar's appreciation helped companies tied to the commodities sector," said Ramon Lagos, analyst with Banco Penta in Santiago.

Industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN was up 2.7 percent, and shares in fertilizer producer Soquimich SQM_pb.SN SQMa.SN (SQM.N) rose 1.09 percent. (Additional reporting by Luciana Lopez in Sao Paulo; Editing by Andrew Hay)