* Investors wary on Fed's measures to boost economy
* Gloomy outlook in Europe, concerns linger
* Brazil shares fall 1.2 pct, Mexico stocks slip 2.1 pct
By Rachel Uranga and Alexandra Ulmer
MEXICO CITY/SANTIAGO, Sept 20 Latin American
stocks fell sharply on Tuesday ahead of an expected
announcement by the U.S. Federal Reserve that it will stock up
on longer-term Treasury notes.
Continued uncertainty over the euro zone also weighed and
the MSCI Latin American stocks index .MILA00000PUS shed 1.1
percent, falling to levels not seen in more than five-weeks.
"Everything will depend on what the Fed says," said Gerardo
Copca, a strategist at MetAnalisis consultancy in Mexico City.
"The United States needs to gain the confidence of
investors...If the measures are fundamental and have the
ability to improve the economy then we could see the tendency
of the markets to improve."
Investors hoped a two-day meeting by the U.S. central bank
could offer aid to a lagging U.S. economy. Latin America,
especially Mexico is heavily dependent on the health of the
U.S. economy which is the largest in the world.
The Fed is expected to announce on Wednesday an effort to
push already-low long-term interest rates even lower by tilting
toward longer-duration bonds in its portfolio, a move known as
Operation Twist. [FED/AHEAD]
Meanwhile, the debt-laden euro zone continued to weigh down
markets.
Standard & Poor's downgraded Italy's sovereign credit
rating and although investors shrugged it off, wary market
players continue to view prospects in Europe gloomily.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP slumped
1.27 percent to 56,378, cracking the 54,000 to 58,000 range
that has limited both losses and gains since late October.
"The market is at a tipping point. Either things are going
to get better, with (Brazilian stocks) going for 63,000 points,
or else they're going to slip further," said Guilherme Sand,
who helps oversee 700 million reais in stocks for Solidus
Corretora in Porto Alegre, Brazil.
Brazil's steelmakers slid, with Gerdau (GGBR4.SA) giving up
3.5 percent and CSN (CSNA3.SA) losing 2.45 percent.
Moody's Investors Service underscored the dangers to that
sector, among others, in a report on Tuesday.
"(W)e believe that global factors including capital markets
volatility and increased economic uncertainty may result in a
slightly more negative bias toward more cyclical sectors such
as paper and pulp, steel and mining," said Filippe Goossens, a
Moody's analyst.
Mexico's IPC index .MXX dropped 2.11 percent, falling for
a second straight day.
Shares of America Movil (AMXL.MX), one of the world's
biggest telecommunications companies, lost 2.14 percent as
cement maker Cemex (CMXCPO.MX) gave up 8.6 percent.
Chile's IPSA index .IPSA bucked the trend, gaining 1.18
percent buoyed by shares in the commodities sector. Those
stocks rose after Chile's peso closed at near 8-month lows,
fueling hopes a rally in the currency -- which has hurt exports
-- may be slowing. [ID:nS1E78J10Z]
"The dollar's appreciation helped companies tied to the
commodities sector," said Ramon Lagos, analyst with Banco Penta
in Santiago.
Industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN was up 2.7 percent,
and shares in fertilizer producer Soquimich SQM_pb.SN
SQMa.SN (SQM.N) rose 1.09 percent.
(Additional reporting by Luciana Lopez in Sao Paulo; Editing
by Andrew Hay)