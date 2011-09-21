* U.S. Fed expected to announce more stimulus

* LAN, TAM shares up ahead of antitrust ruling

* Brazil's Bovespa up 1.04 pct, Mexico's IPC up 0.63 pct

By Luciana Lopez

SAO PAULO, Sept 21 Regional Latin American stock indexes rose on Wednesday ahead of expected monetary easing from the U.S. Federal Reserve, though analysts said long-term worries about the global economy could cap gains.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP rose 1.04 percent to 56,962.20, nearly reversing all of the previous session's losses.

"This is reflecting a very favorable outlook for the Fed adopting new stimulus for the economy," said Newton Rosa, chief economist for SulAmerica Investimentos in Sao Paulo.

The Fed is expected on Wednesday to announce a rebalancing of its bond portfolio weighted more heavily to longer-term securities, pushing already-low long-term interest rates even lower in a move dubbed Operation Twist. The Fed will issue a statement at about 1815 GMT. [ID:nS1E78J25W]

"I have my doubts about whether this will make a difference," Rosa said. "But the fact of their taking action shows they're worried and they're acting. That's more important than the actual result."

Still, the Bovespa index remained well within its 54,000 to 58,000 range of the past more than three weeks.

The index has little chance to get past that range while other global problems, particularly a euro zone sovereign debt crisis, keep markets especially uncertain, analysts said.

"What the Brazilian bourse has really been lacking are inflows," said Alexandre Ghirghi, a partner with Metodo Investimentos.

Preferred shares of state-controlled oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) advanced 1.36 percent. The company on Wednesday said that it had confirmed oil in the Sergipe-Alagoas basin. [ID:nS1E78K08C]

Shares of airline TAM TAMM4.SA shot up 4.69 percent. Chile's antitrust regulator is expected to rule later in the day on a tie-up with Chilean carrier LAN LAN.SN, shares of which advanced 1.51 percent.

Rival Gol (GOLL4.SA) added 4.17 percent in Sao Paulo.

Mexico's IPC index .MXX gained 0.63 percent/

America Movil (AMXL.MX), one of the world's biggest telecommunications companies, rose 1.67 percent, as beverage and retail company FEMSA (FMSAUBD.MX) moved up 1.45 percent.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA edged lower, dipping 0.04 percent to 4,103.78. The index is brushing up against 4,100 points -- a level that had served as support since mid-August.

Retailers weighed on the index, with Cencosud CEN.SN down 0.88 percent and Falabella FAL.SN off 0.7 percent. ( Editing by W Simon )