By Rachel Uranga

MEXICO CITY, Sept 21 Latin American stocks fell on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve boosted aid to the U.S. economy but said it faced significant downside risks, reinforcing fears about a global slowdown.

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS continued a third day of losses, sinking 3.15 percent and almost reaching lows hit during the August rout.

The Fed - the U.S. central bank - offered further monetary easing with a $400 billion program to sell short-term securities and buy longer-term ones.

The move pushed already-low, long-term interest rates even lower in a move dubbed Operation Twist but failed to convince investors policymakers would be able to easily turn around the world's largest economy. [ID:nS1E78J25W]

"There were no surprises, the market (had) already priced in (the announcement)...investors had been hoping for a larger package," said Carlos Gonzalez, head of strategy at brokerage Monex.

Further weighing down markets were renewed concerns about the health of banks around the world.

The IMF warned Europe's debt crisis risks ripping a hole in banks' capital and Moody's Corp (MCO.N) cut debt ratings of some of the biggest U.S. banks, saying the federal government is less comfortable with bailing out troubled lenders. [ID:nL5E7KL41Q] and [ID:nS1E78K16B]

"Contemplating a scenario of deceleration, it's probable that we will see additional falling in the market," Gonzalez said.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP fell 0.7 percent to 55,981 on a third straight day of losses. Still, the Bovespa index remained well within its 54,000 to 58,000 range of the past more than three weeks.

The index has little chance to get past that range while other global problems, particularly a euro zone sovereign debt crisis, keep markets especially uncertain, analysts said.

"What the Brazilian bourse has really been lacking are inflows," said Alexandre Ghirghi, a partner with Metodo Investimentos.

Brazilian mining giant Vale (VALE5.SA),the world's second largest mining company, fell 1.25 percent and MRV Engenharia (MRVE3.SA), Brazil's largest low-income homebuilder sank 4.23 percent.

Shares in Embraer (EMBR3.SA) (ERJ.N) , the world's third-largest commercial planemaker, shot up 5.38 percent after it announced China to order 975 new regional jets by 2030. [ID:nTOE6AF04Q]

Mexico's IPC index .MXX dropped for the second straight day, falling 0.93 percent to 34,019 nearly reaching key support levels of 34,000.

Copper miner and railroad company Grupo Mexico (GMEXICOB.MX) was down 4.95 percent and the country's top retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico WALMEXV.MX dipped 1.3 percent.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA lost 1.46 percent to reach 4,045 points, breaking the 4,100 points level that had served as support since mid-August.

Retailers weighed on the index, with Cencosud CEN.SN down 1.5 percent and Falabella FAL.SN off 0.93 percent.