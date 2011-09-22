* U.S. Fed stokes worries over world's biggest economy

* China manufacturing sector contracts, hits commodities

* Brazil's Bovespa off 3.2 pct, Mexico's IPC off 3.12 pct

By Luciana Lopez and Brad Haynes

SAO PAULO, Sept 22 Latin American stocks slumped in early trading on Thursday, following global equities lower as investors worried trouble in the U.S., Chinese and euro zone economies could lead to another global recession.

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS gave up more than 6 percent and hit a two-year low.

The U.S. Federal Reserve stoked fears when it said on Wednesday that it saw "significant downside risks" in the world's biggest economy.

"The Fed really helped sour the mood," said Alessandra Ribeiro, an economist with Tendencias consultancy in Sao Paulo. "They showed a much more pessimistic view of things."

Adding to those fears, data showed a contraction in China's manufacturing sector for the third straight month in September. [ID:nL3E7KM0C9]

Those two economies are key for Latin America; Mexico sends most of its exports to its northern neighbor, the United States, and China is Brazil's biggest trading partner, consuming huge quantities of soy and iron ore exports.

"China is really hitting commodities today," Ribeiro added. The Reuters-Jefferies commodities index .CRB sank 3.15 percent in the morning.

Worries about a euro zone sovereign debt crisis have sharpened as well, with investors worried that Greece will soon enter a messy default.

"It's a whole big package" of worries, Ribeiro noted.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP slid 3.2 percent to 54,187.33. A bearish cross by the Bovespa's MACD trend indicator signaled an end to its roughly 20-percent rally since mid-August. If the index falls through 54,000 points, its next clear support would be around 52,000 points.

Every stock on the Bovespa index was down in the first hour of Sao Paulo trading.

Commodities companies led losses, with preferred shares of mining giant Vale (VALE5.SA) off 3.01 percent and common stock (VALE3.SA) down 3.42 percent. Vale, the world's largest producer of iron ore, counts China as its single biggest customer.

State-controlled oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) slid 2.57 percent and rival OGX (OGXP3.SA) lost 2.9 percent as crude oil CLc1 plunged 5.48 percent in New York.

Mexico's IPC index .MXX slipped 3.12 percent, headed for its biggest one-day drop in more than two weeks. The index touched its lowest point in more than a month.

Shares of America Movil (AMXL.MX), one of the world's biggest telecommunications companies, lost 2.77 percent. Walmex WALMEXV.MX, the country's leading retailer, retreated 3.63 percent.

Mining company Grupo Mexico (GMEXICOB.MX) also declined, off 4.42 percent.

Chile's IPSA .IPSA fell 4.07 percent to 3,880.77. The IPSA's next clear support is below 3,800 points, where the index rebounded from its August plunge at a 14-month low.

Falabella FAL.SN dropped 3.8 percent, with fellow retailer Cencosud CEN.SN down 4.38 percent. (Editing by Padraic Cassidy)