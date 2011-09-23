* Regional stocks edge lower on fears of global recession

* Analysts say further losses likely

* Commodity shares lower, weighing on Vale, Petrobras

SAO PAULO, Sept 23 Latin American stocks slipped on Friday, adding to the previous day's heavy losses as commodity prices fell and investors doubted policymakers would be able to avert a new global recession.

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS fell 0.4 percent, giving up earlier gains. The index slid more than 6 percent to two-year lows on Thursday as anxiety over the euro zone crisis and the U.S. and Chinese economies led investors to dump emerging-market assets.

World stocks steadied around 14-month lows on expectations policymakers would take further action to ease the euro zone debt crisis. Market talk of possible European Central Bank stimulus measures for the region's wobbly banking system helped sentiment, though investors remained cautious as speculation of a Greek sovereign default gathered pace.

"We are waiting for the biggest countries to take clear solutions to a possible banking crisis in Europe," said Jaime Aguilera, an analyst with HSBC in Mexico City.

"Without information there is uncertainty and volatility. Everything depends how things proceed in Europe. Without more information, we could continue this fall."

Commodities, a major export earner for many Latin American countries, fell broadly on worries about a global economic slump. That weighed on commodities-focused stocks, such as Brazil mining giant Vale (VALE5.SA) and state-controlled oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA).

The Reuters-Jefferies commodities index .CRB sank 1.7 percent, heading for its biggest weekly loss since May.

Finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of 20 economies, meeting in Washington, said they would take all steps needed to calm the global financial system. For details, see [ID:nL5E7KN1X2]

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP fell 0.7 percent to 52,903.84. Vale (VALE5.SA), the world's largest producer of iron ore that counts China as its single biggest customer, fell 1.3 percent. Petrobras (PETR4.SA) fell 1.1 percent.

"I don't think we've hit a floor, it's just a pause, as the market is trying to better analyze the current situation," said Andre Perfeito of Gradual Investimentos in Sao Paulo.

Mexico's IPC index .MXX fell 0.5 percent a day after its biggest one-day percentage drop in more than six weeks, reaching levels not seen since the global equities rout in August.

Chile's IPSA .IPSA fell 0.7 percent. (Reporting by Rachel Uranga in Mexico City and Asher Levine in Brasilia; writing by Stuart Grudgings; editing by Raymond Colitt and Jeffrey Benkoe)