* Regional stocks edge lower on fears of global recession
* Analysts say further losses likely
* Commodity shares lower, weighing on Vale, Petrobras
SAO PAULO, Sept 23 Latin American stocks
slipped on Friday, adding to the previous day's heavy losses as
commodity prices fell and investors doubted policymakers would
be able to avert a new global recession.
The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS fell
0.4 percent, giving up earlier gains. The index slid more than
6 percent to two-year lows on Thursday as anxiety over the euro
zone crisis and the U.S. and Chinese economies led investors to
dump emerging-market assets.
World stocks steadied around 14-month lows on expectations
policymakers would take further action to ease the euro zone
debt crisis. Market talk of possible European Central Bank
stimulus measures for the region's wobbly banking system helped
sentiment, though investors remained cautious as speculation of
a Greek sovereign default gathered pace.
"We are waiting for the biggest countries to take clear
solutions to a possible banking crisis in Europe," said Jaime
Aguilera, an analyst with HSBC in Mexico City.
"Without information there is uncertainty and volatility.
Everything depends how things proceed in Europe. Without more
information, we could continue this fall."
Commodities, a major export earner for many Latin American
countries, fell broadly on worries about a global economic
slump. That weighed on commodities-focused stocks, such as
Brazil mining giant Vale (VALE5.SA) and state-controlled oil
company Petrobras (PETR4.SA).
The Reuters-Jefferies commodities index .CRB sank 1.7
percent, heading for its biggest weekly loss since May.
Finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of 20
economies, meeting in Washington, said they would take all
steps needed to calm the global financial system. For details,
see [ID:nL5E7KN1X2]
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP fell 0.7
percent to 52,903.84. Vale (VALE5.SA), the world's largest
producer of iron ore that counts China as its single biggest
customer, fell 1.3 percent. Petrobras (PETR4.SA) fell 1.1
percent.
"I don't think we've hit a floor, it's just a pause, as the
market is trying to better analyze the current situation," said
Andre Perfeito of Gradual Investimentos in Sao Paulo.
Mexico's IPC index .MXX fell 0.5 percent a day after its
biggest one-day percentage drop in more than six weeks,
reaching levels not seen since the global equities rout in
August.
Chile's IPSA .IPSA fell 0.7 percent.
(Reporting by Rachel Uranga in Mexico City and Asher Levine
in Brasilia; writing by Stuart Grudgings; editing by Raymond
Colitt and Jeffrey Benkoe)