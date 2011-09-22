* Market continues slide as global recession fears spread * China manufacturing sector contracts, hits commodities * Worries rise after ECB study warns euro currency in peril * Brazil's Bovespa off 5 pct, Mexico's IPC off 4.87 pct (Updates with market's extended drop, adds quote)

By Luciana Lopez and Brad Haynes

SAO PAULO, Sept 22 Latin American stocks extended their plunge, hitting a two-year low, on Thursday as investors worried economic trouble in the United States, China and the euro zone could lead to another global recession.

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS plummeted 7.71 percent, its lowest since September 2009.

Highlighting the depths of the euro-zone crisis, seven world leaders on Thursday demanded Europe act more swiftly to stem the debt crisis and a European Central Bank study further stoked fears, warning the euro currency project was in danger. [ID:nL5E7KM2XQ]

The U.S. Federal Reserve set the tone for Thursday's steep fall when it said on Wednesday that it saw "significant downside risks" facing the world's biggest economy.

"The Fed really helped sour the mood," said Alessandra Ribeiro, an economist with Tendencias consultancy in Sao Paulo. "They showed a much more pessimistic view of things."

Adding to those fears, data showed a contraction in China's manufacturing sector for the third straight month in September. [ID:nL3E7KM0C9]

Those two economies are key for Latin America; Mexico sends most of its exports to its northern neighbor, the United States, and China is Brazil's biggest trading partner, consuming huge quantities of soy and iron ore exports.

"China is really hitting commodities today," Ribeiro added.

The Reuters-Jefferies commodities index .CRB sank 4.41 percent.

Worries about a euro-zone sovereign debt crisis have sharpened as well, with investors worried that Greece will soon enter a messy default.

"It's fear of a possible recession and it's fear because nothing is being decided by authorities in Europe," said Patricia Berry, an analyst at brokerage Intercam in Mexico.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP slid 5.4 percent to 52,962.49. A bearish cross by the Bovespa's MACD trend indicator signaled an end to its roughly 20 percent rally since mid-August.

Every stock on the Bovespa index was down.

Commodities companies led losses, with the preferred stock of mining giant Vale (VALE5.SA) off 4.81 percent and Vale's common stock (VALE3.SA) down 5.62 percent. Vale, the world's largest producer of iron ore, counts China as its single biggest customer.

State-controlled oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) slid 5.19 percent and rival OGX (OGXP3.SA) lost 6.94 percent as crude oil CLc1 plunged to a six-week low in New York.

Mexican mining company Grupo Mexico (GMEXICOB.MX) tumbled more than 7 percent to a fresh 52-week low at 31.400.

Overall, Mexico's IPC index .MXX slipped 4.48 percent, headed for its biggest one-day drop in more than two weeks. The index touched its lowest point in more than a month.

Shares of America Movil (AMXL.MX), one of the world's biggest telecommunications companies, lost 4.84 percent.

Walmex WALMEXV.MX, the country's leading retailer, retreated 3.09 percent.

Chile's IPSA .IPSA fell 5.47 percent to 3,824.37. The IPSA's next clear support is below 3,800 points, where the index rebounded from its August plunge to a 14-month low.

Falabella FAL.SN dropped 5.11 percent, with fellow retailer Cencosud CEN.SN down 4.01 percent. (Additional reporting by Rachel Uranga in Mexico City; Editing by Jan Paschal)