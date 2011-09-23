* Latam stocks post worst week since post-Lehman decline

* European banks, U.S. durable goods in focus next week

* Brazil's Bovespa fell 0.1 pct, Mexico's IPC fell 0.6 pct

(Updates to close)

SAO PAULO, Sept 23 Latin American stocks closed out a volatile week of losses on Friday, with analysts set to track the Greek debt crisis and its possible effects on French banks next week, when global risk aversion could continue.

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS closed 0.6 percent lower on Friday, ending the week down 12 percent. That was the index's worst showing since October 2008 when global markets plunged after the collapse of Lehman Brothers.

"We're following things abroad," said Luiz Nunes, director of Claritas Wealth Management in Sao Paulo.

Next week, he added, "If there are no issues with French banks, we could take a breather -- but nothing too big."

French banks have been in the spotlight recently because of their exposure to euro zone sovereign debt, particularly that of Greece, where analysts increasingly see a strong chance of the first default in the 17-nation monetary union.

Markets have not yet seen solid budget solutions for fiscally-troubled euro zone countries, analysts said.

"The next relatively important date will be Wednesday when (U.S.) durable goods orders come out, which is expected to be relatively positive," said Enrique Mendoza, an analyst for financial group Intercam.

"Unfortunately, however, instability is expected to continue," he added.

Commodities, a major export earner for many Latin American countries, fell broadly on worries about a global economic slump. That weighed on raw materials-focused stocks like Brazilian mining giant Vale (VALE5.SA) and state-controlled oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA).

The Reuters-Jefferies commodities index .CRB gave up 1.7 percent, capping its worst week since early May this year.

Finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of 20 economies, meeting in Washington, said they would take all steps needed to calm the global financial system. For details, see [ID:nL5E7KN1X2]

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP lost 0.1 percent to 53,230.36. Vale (VALE5.SA), the world's largest producer of iron ore and which counts China as its single biggest customer, fell 1.4 percent. Petrobras (PETR4.SA) fell 1.7 percent.

"I don't think we've hit a floor, it's just a pause, as the market is trying to better analyze the current situation," said Andre Perfeito of Gradual Investimentos in Sao Paulo.

Mexico's IPC index .MXX edged up 0.6 percent in the day for a weekly loss of 7.4 percent, the worst week since October, 2008.

Chile's IPSA .IPSA moved down 1.4 percent on Friday and 7 percent for the week, its worst since early August. (Writing by Reese Ewing; Reporting by Rachel Uranga in Mexico City, Asher Levine in Brasilia and Luciana Lopez in Sao Paulo; Editing by Andrew Hay) ((reese.ewing@thomsonreuters.com; +5511-5644-7721; Reuters Messaging: reese.ewing.reuters.com@reuters.net))