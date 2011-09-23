* Latam stocks post worst week since post-Lehman decline
* European banks, U.S. durable goods in focus next week
* Brazil's Bovespa fell 0.1 pct, Mexico's IPC fell 0.6 pct
(Updates to close)
SAO PAULO, Sept 23 Latin American stocks closed
out a volatile week of losses on Friday, with analysts set to
track the Greek debt crisis and its possible effects on French
banks next week, when global risk aversion could continue.
The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS closed
0.6 percent lower on Friday, ending the week down 12 percent.
That was the index's worst showing since October 2008 when
global markets plunged after the collapse of Lehman Brothers.
"We're following things abroad," said Luiz Nunes, director
of Claritas Wealth Management in Sao Paulo.
Next week, he added, "If there are no issues with French
banks, we could take a breather -- but nothing too big."
French banks have been in the spotlight recently because of
their exposure to euro zone sovereign debt, particularly that
of Greece, where analysts increasingly see a strong chance of
the first default in the 17-nation monetary union.
Markets have not yet seen solid budget solutions for
fiscally-troubled euro zone countries, analysts said.
"The next relatively important date will be Wednesday when
(U.S.) durable goods orders come out, which is expected to be
relatively positive," said Enrique Mendoza, an analyst for
financial group Intercam.
"Unfortunately, however, instability is expected to
continue," he added.
Commodities, a major export earner for many Latin American
countries, fell broadly on worries about a global economic
slump. That weighed on raw materials-focused stocks like
Brazilian mining giant Vale (VALE5.SA) and state-controlled oil
company Petrobras (PETR4.SA).
The Reuters-Jefferies commodities index .CRB gave up 1.7
percent, capping its worst week since early May this year.
Finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of 20
economies, meeting in Washington, said they would take all
steps needed to calm the global financial system. For details,
see [ID:nL5E7KN1X2]
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP lost 0.1
percent to 53,230.36. Vale (VALE5.SA), the world's largest
producer of iron ore and which counts China as its single
biggest customer, fell 1.4 percent. Petrobras (PETR4.SA) fell
1.7 percent.
"I don't think we've hit a floor, it's just a pause, as the
market is trying to better analyze the current situation," said
Andre Perfeito of Gradual Investimentos in Sao Paulo.
Mexico's IPC index .MXX edged up 0.6 percent in the day
for a weekly loss of 7.4 percent, the worst week since October,
2008.
Chile's IPSA .IPSA moved down 1.4 percent on Friday and 7
percent for the week, its worst since early August.
(Writing by Reese Ewing; Reporting by Rachel Uranga in Mexico
City, Asher Levine in Brasilia and Luciana Lopez in Sao Paulo;
Editing by Andrew Hay) ((reese.ewing@thomsonreuters.com;
+5511-5644-7721; Reuters Messaging:
reese.ewing.reuters.com@reuters.net))